Yamaha Ténéré 700 Weight: How Heavy Is The Motorcycle?
When you think of Yamaha, you might think first of their high-performance bikes, destined for triple-digit speeds. They have an impressive lineup of ultra-fast bikes that can achieve all sorts of thrilling top speeds. But they've got a few strong offerings in the adventure market too. Namely, there's the Tracer 9 and the Ténéré 700. The Tracer 9 is the larger of the two bikes, and it offers a sporty attitude to go along with its big windscreen and long-distance riding vibes. It's heavy, though. The Tracer 9, like most adventure bikes, has a lot of equipment, and as a result, it tips the scales at 483 lbs, according to Yamaha.
The Ténéré 700 is lighter and focused more on mixed riding, combining on-road performance with off-road capability. At 459 lbs, the Ténéré is a bit more manageable, at least in the weight department. It also has less power and a lower starting price than the Tracer (more on that below), so it's an easier entry into the adventure-bike world. The Ténéré comes standard from the factory with knobby Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires that are more capable on dirt than the Tracer's on-road focused Bridgestone Battlax Sport Touring tires, and the Ténéré also has significantly more ground clearance. The Tracer has 5.3 inches of clearance while the Ténéré offers 9.4 inches of clearance. That's a big difference when you've got streams to cross and rocks to avoid.
Price and power
For a brand new 2025 Ténéré 700, the starting price is $12,299 (including $600 destination fee and $700 supply chain surcharge). The Ténéré is powered by a 689cc two-cylinder engine known as the CP2. It's the same powerplant that gives life to the sporty R7 and the naked MT-07. The CP2 produces 72.4 horsepower and 50 lb-ft of torque, both of which are totally adequate numbers if you plan to spend some time in the dirt. For 2025, the Ténéré got a lot of modern equipment, including a new 6.3-inch rider information display, smartphone connectivity, updated KYB suspension in both the front and rear, new LED headlights, and a new switchgear setup for easier selection of the bike's controls. For just over $12,000, it's a pretty well-equipped adventure bike.
The Tracer 9 is, naturally, more expensive. The larger CP3 three-cylinder engine puts out 117 hp and 68.6 lb-ft of torque, so it's a bit more performance-oriented, and with features such as cruise control and heated grips (optional), it'll be a bit more comfortable on long road trips. The cost for this added performance and comfort? It starts at $13,974. Inside Yamaha's lineup, these two adventure bikes make a pretty appealing pair, but you'll save a bit going with the Ténéré.
Competitor stats put things in perspective
Most motorcycle manufacturers offer midsize adventure bikes these days, so Yamaha isn't your only option if the Ténéré doesn't appeal to you. Kawasaki, for instance, offers the Versys 650, which is powered by a 649cc two-cylinder engine that puts out a healthy 44.8 lb-ft of torque. That's less than the Ténéré, but the Versys 650 also comes with an appealingly low starting price of $10,784. It is heavier, though, at 482 lbs; the Versys almost crosses over into Tracer 9 territory.
Suzuki has a few options to choose from in their V-Strom lineup, including the 650XT and the 800, both of which offer two-cylinder power but with unique setups. The V-Strom 650XT ($11,599) takes on adventures with a 645cc V-twin engine and a curb weight of 476 lbs (before installing all the adventure accessories). The V-Strom 800 ($10,709) is a bit more road/touring oriented, with a 775cc parallel-twin engine and a curb weight of 492 lbs. The adventure-bike round-up continues with the excellent Honda Transalp, powered by a 755cc parallel-twin engine and checking in with an MSRP of $10,599. The Ténéré 700 is one of the lightest bikes in its class, but with most of the bikes in this class coming in under 500 pounds, there should be no problem maneuvering in tight spaces or tackling light off-roading.