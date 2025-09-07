Yamaha Ténéré 700 Weight: How Heavy Is The Motorcycle?

When you think of Yamaha, you might think first of their high-performance bikes, destined for triple-digit speeds. They have an impressive lineup of ultra-fast bikes that can achieve all sorts of thrilling top speeds. But they've got a few strong offerings in the adventure market too. Namely, there's the Tracer 9 and the Ténéré 700. The Tracer 9 is the larger of the two bikes, and it offers a sporty attitude to go along with its big windscreen and long-distance riding vibes. It's heavy, though. The Tracer 9, like most adventure bikes, has a lot of equipment, and as a result, it tips the scales at 483 lbs, according to Yamaha.

The Ténéré 700 is lighter and focused more on mixed riding, combining on-road performance with off-road capability. At 459 lbs, the Ténéré is a bit more manageable, at least in the weight department. It also has less power and a lower starting price than the Tracer (more on that below), so it's an easier entry into the adventure-bike world. The Ténéré comes standard from the factory with knobby Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires that are more capable on dirt than the Tracer's on-road focused Bridgestone Battlax Sport Touring tires, and the Ténéré also has significantly more ground clearance. The Tracer has 5.3 inches of clearance while the Ténéré offers 9.4 inches of clearance. That's a big difference when you've got streams to cross and rocks to avoid.