5 Of The Fastest Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

In its 25th year, the Yamaha YZF-R6 remains one of the quickest motorcycles produced by the Japanese maker. First introduced in 1999, it is one of the models in the iconic R-series, which is led by the YZF-R1. Interestingly, the YZF-R6 was built as a rival to the YZF-R1. Yamaha kept the base concept of the R6 similar to the R1 but focused more on the light and compact chassis and fitted it with a 600 cc engine, which was quite peppy. The performance was so much track-tuned that the company stopped selling the street-legal R6 in several countries, replacing it with the YZF-R6 Race.

The bike's engine produced over 120 hp and revved to 14,000+ rpm while weighing between 189 and 192 kg. This performance, plus its lightweight chassis, helped it reach a top speed of 169 mph (272 kmph), according to FastestLaps. The second generation, introduced in 2003, featured an all-new engine design and an aluminum frame. In 2006, the engine was tuned to produce 127 hp, and the YZF-R6 received a totally new design. It was also the year the Yamaha YZF-R6 became the first bike to come with fly-by-wire throttle control, thanks to the addition of the Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) ride-by-wire system previously only used in racing bikes.

The bike underwent a significant upgrade in 2017, which resulted in a loss of power due to the European Union's emission norms. And, finally, after the Euro V emission rules of 2020 came into effect, Yamaha made the R6 a race-only product. The R6 was also voted the 2006 Bike of the Year by Bike Magazine, one of several feathers in its cap.