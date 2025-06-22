How Much Does The Yamaha R7 Cost & Is It Worth The Price (According To Owners)?

The Yamaha YZF-R7 is priced at $9,199. That's been consistent across its 2023, 2024, and 2025 model years. What you get for that money is a sportbike that blends performance, style, and usability in a way most bikes in the sub-$10K segment don't. Yamaha built the R7 on the bones of the MT-07, swapping in sportier suspension and brakes to create a full-fairing machine with real track potential, without pricing it like an R6, which was discontinued in 2020.

It's not just the MSRP either. The optional quickshifter adds $200, and that's one of the few performance extras you might actually want. The CP2 engine is known for its sensitive throttle response and punchy bottom end. Combine that with decent fuel economy and a curb weight of 414 pounds, and you've got something practical enough for weekday commuting but sharp enough to scratch the sport itch on weekends.

In this price bracket, the closest competition comes from the Aprilia RS 660, which costs a few thousand more but includes more electronics. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 undercuts the R7 slightly but doesn't match its sporty geometry or aesthetics. If you're looking for the best bang-for-buck in a lightweight track-ready package that won't beat you up on the street, the R7's sticker hits a sweet spot.