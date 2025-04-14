12 Classic Yamaha Motorcycles That Are Worth A Small Fortune
Some bikes take you from point A to B — no fuss, no thrills, just transportation. Then there are some that defined an era and left a lasting mark. Yamaha, in particular, has built its share of these iconic machines. Since 1955, they've crafted motorcycles with personality. Some of these bikes became championship winners, others turned into cult icons, and a few had that special magic that made them and their riders legendary.
Back in the day, most of these machines were within reach and affordable to anyone that loved motorcycles. But now, those everyday bikes are now collector's items, with some even fetching more than a new superbike. Call it racing pedigree, rarity, or the thrill they delivered — whatever the reason, their value has skyrocketed, and collectors are now after pristine examples.
So, if you've still got one of these bikes tucked away, congratulations might be in order — you could be sitting on a small fortune. Now, let's take a look at Yamaha's most successful classics, all of which are worth a significant value.
1998 Yamaha YZF-R1
At a time when 750cc race bikes ruled the streets, the 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1 came in with a 1000cc engine that redefined literbikes. Pumping out 150 horsepower with a dry weight of just 177 kg, the R1 was lighter and faster than the competition. Thanks to its game-changing stacked gearbox design, Yamaha shrank the engine, tightened the wheelbase, and built a bike that could bend through corners even when going at high speed.
Beyond its specs, the R1's aggressive look, power, and wild nature made it unforgettable. Back in 1998, dealers couldn't keep them in stock, and finding an unmodified original today is even tougher. Restoring one is no easy feat – OEM plastics are long gone, and even tiny parts like tail covers and mounting brackets are scarce.
That rarity has taken its value up. Now, pristine first-gen R1s regularly break $10,000 during auction, and MCN reports that the red-and-white model is even more desirable, as it fetches a bigger premium even over the iconic Yamaha blue variant.
1984 Yamaha RZ350 Kenny Roberts Edition
By the mid-'80s, strict emissions laws were phasing out high-performance two-stroke motorcycles, forcing manufacturers to end production of these lightweight machines. Yamaha's final move came in 1984 with the RZ350 Kenny Roberts Edition — the last street-legal two-stroke it sold in the U.S. — pushing emissions limits to the edge.
At its core was a liquid-cooled 347cc parallel twin equipped with Yamaha's revolutionary YPVS (Yamaha Power Valve System), which helped in delivering incredible power. It was also notable for being the first Yamaha street bike sold in the U.S. built with a perimeter frame and for being dressed in the yellow and black livery of three-time 500cc Grand Prix champion Kenny Roberts.
To meet emissions regulations, Yamaha equipped this RZ350 with catalytic converters, another first for U.S. motorcycles. With fewer than 20,000 units produced, surviving examples are rare, although the bike remained available in other markets past the mid-'80s, so parts can still be sourced overseas. Prices continue to climb, with one selling for $12,000 in November 2024.
1979 Yamaha RD400F Daytona Special
By the late 1970s, tightening emissions laws meant the writing was on the wall for high-performance two-strokes. Yamaha's final entry in the category was the 1979 RD400F Daytona Special, so named for the then-Yamaha-dominated Daytona 200. This bike's engineers included a unique vacuum-activated butterfly valve system that ensured emissions met EPA standards during official testing.
Despite often living in the shadow of its classic Yamaha two-stroke siblings, the RD400F is still a thrill to ride, with its air-cooled 399cc twin delivering plenty of power. As remembered by Motorcyclist, Cycle magazine famously called the bike "Dennis the Menace on Yokohama tires," a nod to its wild personality and sharp handling. Yamaha fine-tuned the chassis with lighter wheels, upgraded suspension, and a revised frame, making it the sharpest RD400 ever.
This legacy has helped surviving examples perform quite well at recent auctions. Originally priced at $1,694, well-preserved RD400F Daytona Specials can now go for $15,000.
1976 Yamaha XT 500
Rugged, simple, and built for adventure, the 1976 Yamaha XT500 played a key role in sparking the dual-sport revolution. As Yamaha's first four-stroke enduro bike, it earned the nickname Big Single thanks to its torquey 499cc air-cooled engine. Its lightweight chassis made it a force to be reckoned with on any terrain, from muddy trails to the Paris-Dakar Rally.
Born alongside Yamaha's TT500 endurance racer, the XT500 was developed as a road-legal machine that could still tackle the toughest conditions. It thrived in competition, proving its dominance with back-to-back victories in the first two Paris-Dakar Rally events in 1979 and 1980. However, finding an original, untouched XT500 is like striking gold as most were ridden into the ground, leaving the few well-preserved examples even more valuable.
As the original and most sought-after XT500, standard models typically fetch up to $8,500 in Europe and Japan, where they're most commonly found. With its bulletproof design and lasting impact, it laid the groundwork for Yamaha's entire dirt lineup and cemented its place as one of the most legendary off-road bikes ever built.
1989 Yamaha FZR400RR
In '89, Yamaha unleashed the FZR400RR, a bike that didn't need brute force to dominate the streets. The FZR400RR was a motorcycle well ahead of its time, delivering superb agility and power in a lightweight package. With a 399cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine capable of revving up to 14,000 RPM housed in an aluminum Deltabox frame, this machine was built to carve through corners. Weighing in at just 352 lbs. dry, it was light, nimble, and an absolute beast on the track.
The FZR400 line was also one of the first motorcycles to adopt low-profile radial tires, a game-changing innovation that improved grip and handling across the board. However, the FZR400RR's uniqueness lies in its rarity and performance heritage. Collectors are clamoring for it, and its scarcity today has pushed prices up, with a standard model fetching around $14,700 at auction and a SP version going for $13,300.
1985 Yamaha RZV500R
The 1985 Yamaha RZV500R is one part racing legend and one part Japanese street machine. Inspired by Kenny Roberts' legendary YZR500, this Japan-only masterpiece was a street-legal tribute to Yamaha's racing dominance. Its hand-welded aluminum frame sets it apart and helps it shed nearly 20 pounds from its international variant, the RZ500, for a sharper and more responsive ride.
While strict emissions laws blocked the RZ500 from ever reaching U.S. shores, Japan got something even more exclusive. Local regulations capped its power at 64 horsepower, but with a few simple tweaks — uncorking the exhaust and adjusting the carburetor — allows it to reach 87 hp. Cutting-edge for its time, it packs Yamaha's Power Valve System (YPVS) for better low-end grunt, a wild four-into-four exhaust, and Autolube oil injection to keep everything running smoothly.
With only 1,600 ever built, the RZV500R is a rare find. One sold for $20,000 in 2023, reflecting its enduring appeal among collectors.
1992 Yamaha TZR250R SP
Imagine a motorcycle so lightweight and aggressive it feels like a weapon, and you'll start to get the idea behind the 1992 Yamaha TZR250R SP, a 249cc V-twin rocket straight from Yamaha's Grand Prix playbook. Primarily sold in Japan, this machine carries a serious race pedigree to the streets. With only 1,000 units produced, it remains an ultra-rare gem in the two-stroke world.
As the SP (Sport Production) variant, it comes armed with race-spec upgrades — a dry clutch for lightning-fast shifts, fully adjustable suspension, and a chassis designed for maximum agility. Tuned for 45 horsepower, it could also be derestricted for those chasing its full potential.
Its contemporaries include legends like the Honda NSR250, the Suzuki RGV250, and the Kawasaki KR-1S, but the TZR250R SP stands out with a twitchy nature that demands confidence and rewards those who know how to push it. Today, pristine examples can fetch as much as $20,000.
1978 Yamaha TZ350
In the intense 1970s Grand Prix racing scene, the 1978 Yamaha TZ350 stood out as a competitive force. Built as a customer-ready racer, it gave private teams a real shot at 350cc Grand Prix glory, often taking down factory-backed giants like MV Agusta and Kawasaki. Its accessibility was key — it was still affordable despite being packed with race-winning tech, like a lightweight chassis and a liquid-cooled two-stroke engine pumping out 60 horsepower.
Its six-speed gearbox, aluminum swingarm, and refined geometry make it a precision tool for carving corners, while its liquid-cooled design solved the overheating issues of its air-cooled predecessors, keeping performance sharp from flag to flag. Riders like Jarno Saarinen and Johnny Cecotto proved just how dominant the TZ350 could be by racking up victories and cementing it as one of the era's best.
Even after the 350cc Grand Prix class was retired, the TZ350 remained a classic racing icon. Today, this two-stroke titan isn't just a piece of history — it's a collector's dream, with pristine examples fetching $24,500 at auction in 2022.
1989 Yamaha FZR750R (OW01)
The FZR750R, better known as the OW-01, was born in the late '80s as Yamaha's answer to Honda's RC30 and Suzuki's GSX-R750R in the World Superbike Championship. As a true homologation special, only 500 units were produced worldwide, making the OW-01 exclusive and highly desirable for collectors.
Every detail of the OW-01 was built for performance. Titanium connecting rods, two-ring forged pistons, and Yamaha's EXUP system give it razor-sharp power delivery, particularly in the midrange. Its close-ratio six-speed gearbox allows the 749cc inline-four to produce maximum power between 9,000 and 12,000 RPM. If that wasn't enough, Yamaha offered an optional race kit for the truly committed. Dropping an extra $12,000 to $15,000 added race camshafts and a non-road-legal carburetor kit to turn it into a full-blown track weapon.
With its aluminum Deltabox frame, the OW-01 was built for precision. However, that exclusivity came at a price — $16,000 in 1989 was already a small fortune at the time. Today, its legacy lives on, with pristine examples selling for as much as $27,000 at auction.
1974 Yamaha TZ750
The 1974 Yamaha TZ750 is a two-stroke machine built for dominance. This bike made its memorable debut at the Daytona 200, where Giacomo Agostini rode it to victory, solidifying Yamaha's reputation in the racing world.
At its heart is a liquid-cooled 700cc inline-four, and that's essentially two TZ350 engines fused together. The machine cranks out around 90 horsepower in stock form, but tuners can push it past 120 hp. The real magic, though, was in its chassis. Yamaha's groundbreaking rear suspension revolutionized handling, granting the TZ750 a place among one of the best motorcycles Yamaha ever made.
To meet Formula 750 rules, Yamaha had to crank out at least 200 TZ750 units before the next season. Those early TZ750A models went on to become the backbone of Yamaha's early Grand Prix success. Today, they're worth a small fortune — one later-model TZ750 sold for $47,500 at auction in 2024, and pristine early examples go for even more.
1999 Yamaha YZF-R7 (OW-02)
Yamaha crafted the 1999 Yamaha YZF-R7, also known as the OW-02, as a limited-run homologation special for World Superbike with just 500 units produced worldwide. This exclusivity quickly made it one of the most desirable machines in Yamaha's lineup.
At its core is a 749cc liquid-cooled inline-four with 20 titanium valves pumping out 106 horsepower in street-legal form. However, with Yamaha's factory race kits, that figure could jump to 160 hp, turning it into an absolute rocket. What truly set the R7 apart was its cutting-edge engineering. It packed an Öhlins suspension, a lightweight Deltabox II frame, and programmable race maps straight from Yamaha's factory team.
This machine was practically a factory superbike made street-legal, but that level of performance didn't come cheap — it hit the market with a steep $32,000 price tag. Only 50 units made it to the U.S., with 10 reserved for Yamaha's race team. Decades later, the R7 OW-02 remains a collector's dream, with pristine examples commanding as much as $53,500 as of 2021.
1996 Yamaha YZR500 OWJ1
The 1996 Yamaha YZR500 OWJ1 is a purebred two-stroke bike built for one purpose – winning Grand Prix races. With a 499cc V4 engine cranking out over 177 horsepower, this factory race bike was Yamaha's weapon of choice in the brutal 500cc era. Its cutting-edge tech, razor-sharp handling, and ultra-light aluminum Deltabox chassis demanded absolute precision. Incredibly fast and unforgiving, it pushed riders to their limits.
Riders like Norifumi Abe and Loris Capirossi wrestled the OWJ1 to victory at the Japan GP and Australian GP, proving just how lethal it was. Kenny Roberts Jr. also took it into battle for Team Marlboro Yamaha, with his father, Kenny Roberts Sr., guiding the campaign in their final factory Yamaha season.
With its exclusivity and raw racing pedigree, the OWJ1 is one of the rarest GP bikes ever built. When one does resurface — like Kenny Roberts Jr.'s personal bike did in 2022 — it can command a six-figure price at auction.