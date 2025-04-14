12 Classic Yamaha Motorcycles That Are Worth A Small Fortune

Some bikes take you from point A to B — no fuss, no thrills, just transportation. Then there are some that defined an era and left a lasting mark. Yamaha, in particular, has built its share of these iconic machines. Since 1955, they've crafted motorcycles with personality. Some of these bikes became championship winners, others turned into cult icons, and a few had that special magic that made them and their riders legendary.

Advertisement

Back in the day, most of these machines were within reach and affordable to anyone that loved motorcycles. But now, those everyday bikes are now collector's items, with some even fetching more than a new superbike. Call it racing pedigree, rarity, or the thrill they delivered — whatever the reason, their value has skyrocketed, and collectors are now after pristine examples.

So, if you've still got one of these bikes tucked away, congratulations might be in order — you could be sitting on a small fortune. Now, let's take a look at Yamaha's most successful classics, all of which are worth a significant value.