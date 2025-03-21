5 Underappreciated Classic Motorcycles From The Early Days Of Yamaha

Today, Yamaha is one of the most popular motorcycle brands, producing everything from top-gear sport bikes to efficient cruisers. But long before it became a global powerhouse, Yamaha's story began in a completely different sector — musical instruments. That changed in the 1950s when Genichi Kawakami, the company's president, saw a promising opportunity in motorcycles. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1955, following the release of its first motorcycle, the YA-1, which became one of Yamaha's most successful motorcycles. It didn't take long for the company to make a name for itself.

Over the years, Yamaha released a remarkable lineup of motorcycles that conquered racetracks and won over riders worldwide. However, not every standout model got the recognition it deserved. Some were overshadowed by subsequent or larger models, while others quietly faded into history as the brand evolved. This article highlights five such classic Yamaha motorcycles that helped shape the brand's reputation. Though they may not have always made headlines, these bikes highlight the diversity and innovation of Yamaha's early years.