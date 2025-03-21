5 Underappreciated Classic Motorcycles From The Early Days Of Yamaha
Today, Yamaha is one of the most popular motorcycle brands, producing everything from top-gear sport bikes to efficient cruisers. But long before it became a global powerhouse, Yamaha's story began in a completely different sector — musical instruments. That changed in the 1950s when Genichi Kawakami, the company's president, saw a promising opportunity in motorcycles. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1955, following the release of its first motorcycle, the YA-1, which became one of Yamaha's most successful motorcycles. It didn't take long for the company to make a name for itself.
Over the years, Yamaha released a remarkable lineup of motorcycles that conquered racetracks and won over riders worldwide. However, not every standout model got the recognition it deserved. Some were overshadowed by subsequent or larger models, while others quietly faded into history as the brand evolved. This article highlights five such classic Yamaha motorcycles that helped shape the brand's reputation. Though they may not have always made headlines, these bikes highlight the diversity and innovation of Yamaha's early years.
Yamaha YDS-1
The 1959 Yamaha YDS-1 was Japan's first sports bike, designed for thrilling rides. Using the YD-1 as inspiration, the YDS-1 stepped things up with a 246cc, 2-stroke twin-cylinder powerplant delivering 20 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. That may seem modest today, but back then, it was considered impressive power. But what really made the YDS-1 stand out was its 5-speed gearbox—the first ever fitted to a Japanese production motorcycle. Yamaha enhanced this performance setup with a combination-type instrument panel that included a tachometer, placing the fundamentals right where riders need them. Sporting a slim cradle frame and weighing approximately 304 pounds (138 kg), it was nimble yet sturdy enough to handle roads well.
The YDS-1 wasn't confined to the streets; it was built for the racetrack as well. For the Asama Highlands Race in Japan, it was further developed into the YDS-1 Asama Spec, which had race-tuned components and a bigger fuel tank. With an upgraded engine producing over 25 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, the Asama Spec provided sharper handling, making it a top contender on the track.
Yamaha YG1
The YG1, produced in 1963, was built for both fun and function. It was powered by a 75cc, single-cylinder engine that generated about 6.5 horsepower at 7,000 rpm. A rotary disc valve intake system set the engine apart, helping it stay cooler and run more reliably. When coupled with a light weight of about 154 pounds, the YG1 was easy to handle in any riding environment. It also had a backbone-type monocoque frame that contributed to its low weight, improving control.
The YG1 was fitted with water-resistant drum brakes, which helped in terms of safety on the road. Not just for looks, the megaphone-type muffler added to the bike's sleek design while giving it a distinct exhaust note. The practicality of the YG1 extended as far as its maintenance parts. The carburetor, air cleaner, and clutch parts were designed to be serviced easily, keeping downtime and maintenance costs to a minimum. Featuring clean lines, a slim profile and a no-fuss design approach, the YG1 was quick and efficient—everything an occasional commuter or casual rider needed in a small-displacement bike.
Yamaha YR-1
Yamaha's first foray into the 350cc segment came with the 1967 YR-1. It powered up with a two-stroke engine pushing approximately 36 horsepower — a strong kick for a mid-size bike at the time. This made the YR-1 not just fast and fun to ride, but also versatile enough to be raced and used on any road. The five-speed transmission also allowed easy shifts on the YR-1. Plus, there was Yamaha's Autolube system—as the name suggests, that meant riders didn't need to fuss with mixing the oil with the fuel, as the motorcycle did it for them. And for those who preferred their setup a certain way, adjustable foot controls allowed for left or right shifting and braking.
In terms of style, the YR-1 was where bold met refined. It came in striking candy red, blue, and black with nice finishes that made it look upmarket. The dual-cradle chassis stabilized the bike at high speeds, and the well-tuned suspension soaked up bumps nicely for daily rides. The handlebars and seat were set for comfort, so riders could cover long distances without feeling cramped. The YR-1 was more than just a stylish bike, however. Its DNA found its way into multiple Yamaha race bikes competing in the 350cc motorcycle class.
Yamaha XS-1
It was a different story in 1970 with the XS-1. The brand was all about fast, fun two-strokes, but when they entered the four-stroke market with this model, it didn't disappoint. At its heart was a 653cc engine that made about 53 horsepower, more than enough to keep things interesting. Unlike many British competitors of the time that used pushrod designs, the XS-1 sported an overhead camshaft (OHC), which allowed the bike to confidently rev higher.
One key highlight of the XS-1 was its horizontally split crankcase, a design which made maintenance easier and cured the oil leak problems associated with vertically split cases. Weighing around 408 pounds, the bike was relatively light and easy to maneuver. With a 31.9-inch seat height, it was accessible to various riders, while its 14-liter fuel tank meant it could handle longer trips. The XS-1 used drum brakes, which were standard at the time, though subsequent models adopted disc brakes for better stopping power. The XS-1 set the stage for the XS650 model, one of the most reliable motorcycles ever made by Yamaha.
Yamaha YR-5
Launched in 1970, the YR-5 was a mid-sized motorcycle that packed a punch. Under the tank, it carried a 347cc engine that produced some 36 horsepower at 7000 rpm. Mated to a five-speed gearbox, the engine delivered snappy performance, making for fun rides. To improve airflow, and hence combustion efficiency, Yamaha employed a five-port induction system. The Autolube oil injection system also allowed precise lubrication and simplified maintenance.
Built on a double steel frame, the YR-5 was rigid and stable, and its dry weight was around 335 pounds. The bike's 18-inch wheels, with 3.00-inch front and 3.50-inch rear tires, made handling balanced and predictable. The preload adjustable shocks provided decent comfort, making the bike both firm and flexible. Aesthetically, the YR-5 nailed the iconic '70s sport bike look with its low profile, shapely fuel tank (in colors like orange and metallic purple), and a minimal but useful instrument cluster. The YR-5 was a precursor of the better-known Yamaha RD350. The RD350 kept the YR-5's core architecture but got new features such as reed valve induction and a six-speed transmission.