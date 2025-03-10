9 High-Tech Adventure Bikes That Can Take The Ride Across Any Terrain

Motorcycling can be a grand adventure. Whether dragging a knee at the local track or striking out for a cross-country cruise, bikers have found fun aplenty astride the saddle of their favorite bikes.

No genre of motorcycle represents the spirit of exploration quite like the adventure bike. Sometimes unique, often innovative, and always promising to explore the unbeaten path, adventure bikes have evolved significantly in recent years. The age of high technology has infiltrated the adventure motorcycling market as surely as touring bikes and luxury vehicles.

Today's top-tier adventure bikes offer a range of advanced features geared toward making the mountain path or desert road less dangerous while upping fun and comfort. From automatically adjusting suspensions to GPS and infotainment systems, getting lost has never been more fun.

In honor of the latest and greatest to emerge in adventure motorcycling, let's examine nine high-tech adventure bikes that can take the ride across any terrain.