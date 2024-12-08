The History Of The Flat-Twin Engine (And What Makes It So Unique)

In 1859, an event as significant as the advent of the wheel took place in Etienne Lenoir's workshop. The Belgian inventor converted a steam engine to ignite a mix of air and coal gas via a two-stroke detonation cycle.

The new internal combustion engine (ICE) found work as a power source driving low power requiring equipment in pumping stations and print shops. These were humble beginnings for the functional yet wildly inefficient setup. Few could imagine that this new wonder in an age of technological marvels would change the course of human history.

In 1886, Karl Benz of Mannheim, Germany, patented a curious application for this new form of power generation. His "motorised (sic) velocipede," as one witness described it, employed a four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. While the adoption of his "benzine carriage" initially met with underwhelming support, by the turn of the century, over 1,700 were tootling and bumping along the roads of England, France, and the United States.

Among his other considerable achievements, Benz developed a new ICE configuration in 1896. He named it the contra engine two for how the cylinders worked in contrast. The name didn't stick, but the engine did. The flat-twin, boxer, pancake, or horizontally opposed twin engine is still widely used in some of the most complex machines of our time. This is the unique history of the flat-twin engine.

[Featured image by Johannes Maximillian via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]