The History Of The Flat-Twin Engine (And What Makes It So Unique)
In 1859, an event as significant as the advent of the wheel took place in Etienne Lenoir's workshop. The Belgian inventor converted a steam engine to ignite a mix of air and coal gas via a two-stroke detonation cycle.
The new internal combustion engine (ICE) found work as a power source driving low power requiring equipment in pumping stations and print shops. These were humble beginnings for the functional yet wildly inefficient setup. Few could imagine that this new wonder in an age of technological marvels would change the course of human history.
In 1886, Karl Benz of Mannheim, Germany, patented a curious application for this new form of power generation. His "motorised (sic) velocipede," as one witness described it, employed a four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. While the adoption of his "benzine carriage" initially met with underwhelming support, by the turn of the century, over 1,700 were tootling and bumping along the roads of England, France, and the United States.
Among his other considerable achievements, Benz developed a new ICE configuration in 1896. He named it the contra engine two for how the cylinders worked in contrast. The name didn't stick, but the engine did. The flat-twin, boxer, pancake, or horizontally opposed twin engine is still widely used in some of the most complex machines of our time. This is the unique history of the flat-twin engine.
[Featured image by Johannes Maximillian via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
What is a flat-twin engine?
Most internal combustion engines generate power using the same principle: a controlled explosion inside a cylinder drives a piston. There are exceptions, such as the rotary engine, most often associated with Mazda, but the vast majority of ICE engines are piston-driven.
The clue is usually in the name. A V8 utilizes eight cylinders arranged in a V-shape, while a straight six employs six vertical (or nearly vertical) cylinders lined up in a row. Connected by a crankshaft, the pistons within the cylinder alternate, firing in a delicately balanced dance. Each configuration offers advantages and disadvantages in terms of efficiency and power delivery.
The flat twin offers certain advantages. Its configuration has a low center of gravity, and a well-engineered flat twin alleviates out much of its own vibration. In a transverse-mounted twin, each cylinder has equal access to air, reducing the need for liquid cooling. On the other hand, flat twins are wider than other twin engines and can cause torque reactions if installed longitudinally, and some jobs require more power than two cylinders can muster.
From its inception with Benz in 1896 to its modern-day applications in BMW motorcycles, the flat-twin engine's unique advantages have made it a popular choice in everything from airplanes to lawn implements.
[Featured image by Michael Frey via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
How it works in an automobile
In the waning days of the 19th century, any number of automobile-producing firms sparked into existence. The Lanchester Motor Company of Birmingham, England, was one such. Founded by aviation and automotive pioneer Frederick William Lanchester, who built the first British automobile in 1896, the company used a flat-twin in its 1900 model Lanchester Ten.
The car employed a 4.0-liter engine with a unique design. One of the cylinders was positioned higher than the other but remained horizontally opposed. The engine used two crankshafts and six connecting rods. Each piston was connected to one crankshaft by two light rods and to the other crankshaft by a heavy rod. The two crankshafts rotated in opposite directions, resulting in a complex yet elegant flat-twin engine that delivered 10.5 hp at 1,250 rpm.
As the automobile industry blossomed, automakers on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean began using the engine. Henry Ford used them in some early cars, including the 1903 to 1904 Model A, Model C, and Model F. The Jowett car company used them in every model it sold between 1906 and 1936. Toyota launched the Publica in 1961 with a 700 cubic centimeter (cc) flat-twin that made 28 horsepower. The Publica was inspired by Citroen's flat-twin 2CV, often compared to the classic Volkswagen Beetle, produced from 1948 to 1990.
Though enjoying a surprisingly long career as car pushers, flat twins also achieved distinction as the powerplant of the sky.
[Featured image by Constructionicecream via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
How it performs in aviation
Large, powerful piston and jet engines take aircraft into the sky today, but in the infancy of flight, the lighter, the better. Aircraft made of wood required a lightweight engine producing enough power to get airborne and stay there.
With its relative simplicity, the flat-twin played a significant role in aviation history. New Zealand hobbyist and bicycle inventor Richard Pearse, for instance, developed his own flat-twin in 1902 for use in a homemade monoplane. Records are thin, but Pearse may have achieved a 50-yard flight in 1903, the same year as the Wright brothers' flight.
Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont, who had experimented with lighter-than-air craft, was significantly influenced by the news of the Wright brothers' flight. He utilized a variety of flat-twin engines to achieve numerous aviation firsts, including the first powered flight with a winged aircraft in Europe and the development of the Demoiselle, a high-wing monoplane.
The flat-twin engine continued to be used in aircraft as late as the 1930s. The Aeronca C-2, C-3, E-107, and E-113, as well as the Czech-built Praga B2 and British Bristol Cherub, all employed flat-twin engines. While the power requirements and weight of flat-twin engines precluded their use in the warplanes of the Second World War, ground crews often used them in auxiliary power units, including those used to start some of the earliest jet prototypes.
[Featured image by Fletcher6 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
In motorcycles
Flat twin engines have had the most enduring application in motorcycles. Their low center of gravity, combined with motorcycles' open nature and low-power requirements, made them an incredibly effective configuration.
A flat-twin could be installed along or perpendicular to the motorcycle's axis. Each setup had its own advantages. If installed with one cylinder behind the other, the bike would enjoy a lower center of gravity, improving stability and handling but reducing air cooling efficacy. Transverse-mounted engines were more effectively cooled and provided a simpler mounting for belt or chain drives, but they had a higher center of gravity and created a wider motorcycle.
The Fée, produced by the Light Motors Company between 1905 and 1907, was among the first adopters. While the Fée, renamed the Fairy, didn't last, plenty of others did. Harley-Davidson produced a flat-twin bike called the XA. It was based on the designs of the Second World War-era German BMW R71 and Soviet Dneper IMZ M-72M.
BMW has been using the boxer engine, a type of flat-twin, in its motorcycles since 1923, when it debuted the original BMW motorcycle, the R 32. The German automaker still uses it in the bulk of its lineup today. One of its most modern iterations is a 1,254 cc that makes 130 hp to power its R1250 GS adventure bike. The R 12, recently announced as a new bike in the 2025 BMW lineup, indicates that BMW sees a place for the flat-twin in its future.
Other uses
Aside from applications in major machinery, the flat twin engine has proven its versatility in several appliances and other ICE-requiring gadgets. Maytag used a proprietary flat twin of its own design to power the Model 72 washing machine beginning in 1937. This washing machine, a testament to the versatility of the flat twin, was one of the time-saving decisions that changed the shape of domestic life in the Western world.
Enfield built 250 cc and 350 cc engines to power generators and other military uses, later developing diesel-powered flat twins for use in agriculture and marine applications. The smooth operation of the flat-twin engine was a great boon in outboard boat engines compared to the uneven power delivery of a single-cylinder engine, which causes vibration and noise until straight-twin configurations usurped them.
Since Karl Benz patented his contra motor in 1896, the flat-twin engine has been used in virtually every device that requires internal combustion engines. Its continued development and advancement in some of the most sophisticated performance machines of the modern day speaks volumes about its reliability. The flat twin engine, a symbol of dependability, has stood the test of time.