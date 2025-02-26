10 Motorcycles That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

Although some crude prototypes predate it, the 1894 Hildebrand & Wolfmüller is widely considered to be the first mass-produced motorcycle, with about 2,000 copies built. With that model also came the first use of the portmanteau, combining "motor" and "cycle" to describe it. Despite having a twin-cylinder engine of 1500cc, its output was only 2.5 horsepower, though it demonstrated thinking far ahead of others of that era.

In the 130 years of motorcycle production, countless designers and engineers have come up with ingenious and crazy designs. The proliferation of divergent early designs eventually converged into the familiar setup we recognize today as a motorcycle, but plenty of changes and innovations along the way have come and gone. Some have stayed, while others failed to garner long-term acceptance by riders. Plenty of models introduced features that were either poorly developed for mainstream success or so well done that competitors were caught off guard and had to scramble to catch up.

These are the 10 bikes that are sometimes said to be ahead of their time, introducing breakthrough designs that may or may not catch on.

