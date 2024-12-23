What Real-Life Event Inspired Marlon Brando's Motorcycle Movie The Wild One?

IMDb ranks Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Tom Holland in the top 10 hottest male actors. Back in the '60s, that ranking would have included the likes of Paul Newman, Sean Connery, and Marlon Brando. Audiences couldn't go to the movie theater without seeing Brando's name on something throughout the '50s and '60s. One film of his in particular spoke to America's youth as well as a specific '50s subculture. That was producer Stanley Kramer and director László Benedeck's adaptation of Frank Rooney's 1951 short story "The Cyclists' Raid" into "The Wild One."

"The Wild One" hit theaters in 1953 with Marlon Brando starring as leather-clad motorcycle club leader Johnny Strabler. Brando spoke to the younger generation of the time when his character was asked what he was rebelling against and aptly responded, "Whadda you got?"

In the film, Strabler's club butts heads with a rival club, which wreaks havoc throughout the small town they're in. It's not uncommon for critics to attribute the formation of The Hells Angels, the biggest motorcycle club in California, to "The Wild One," but the first Hells Angels chapter took shape in Fontana, California in 1948, half a decade before Brando's Strabler hit the silver screen.

It wasn't just Rooney's short story that influenced Brando's era-defining motorcycle flick. The real-life Hollister riot of 1947 kicked it all off. So much so that Benedeck filmed "The Wild One" on location, in the very town the riot took place.

