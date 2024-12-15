What Is The Biggest Motorcycle Club In Texas And When Was It Founded?

In March 1966, a dockworker from Houston, Texas, named Donald Chambers recruited bikers from local bars to form an organization called the Bandidos Motorcycle Club — named after the Mexican bandits who lived in camaraderie despite being rebellious to the laws of the land. Determined to fully embrace the lifestyle of the outlaws, the then-36-year-old only chose members brave enough not to conform to the norms of society, but willing to join a movement that centered on traversing the scenic landscapes of the Lone Star State on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Most of the early Bandidos were war veterans who had fought in Vietnam and found solace in the brotherhood Chambers offered through the club and the thrill the biker lifestyle entailed. One of the organization's first members, Royce Showalter, told Texas Monthly, "Don wasn't looking for people who fit into what he called 'polite society.'" Instead, he was after those seeking the highs of being an outcast, promising prospects that there would be "no rules, no bull****, just the open road."

As Chambers' recruitment efforts spread across Texas, membership began to pick up. By the 1970s, the Bandidos reached over 100 people who had become easily recognizable through the club's signature tattoos and jackets with bottom rockers. Membership information became scarce in the years that followed until a supposedly peaceful meeting with the Cossacks, another biker club, turned bloody in May 2015; revealing that the Bandidos already had 1,100 members — making it one of, if not the biggest motorcycle club in Texas.

