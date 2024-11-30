What Is The Biggest Motorcycle Club In California And When Was It Founded?

Over a hundred years have passed since the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle graced the American highways. The manufacturer has made bikes for all tastes, from affordable bikes for budget-conscious riders to some of the most stylish motorcycles on the market. The company has had several impacts on society, one of which is indirectly fostering motorcycle clubs worldwide. Among the most well-known is the Hells Angels, the largest motorcycle club in California.

Like many motorcycle clubs today, the Hells Angels came into existence primarily because of a needed brotherhood among riders. While motorcycle enthusiasts formed riding clubs throughout the first half of the 20th century, it wasn't until the mid-century that their numbers truly swelled. World War II hurled the motorcycle industry into overdrive, with manufacturers like Indian Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson pumping out upwards of 100,000 motorcycles to feed the war effort. Some of these army surplus machines flooded the American streets after the war ended, and with them came the rise of more organized motorcycle clubs, among them the Hells Angels.