The 'Big Four' Outlaw MCs In The US Explained

U.S. Attorney Uballez aptly said, "The motorcycle is a symbol of freedom, of individualism, and the open road." Unfortunately, a small group of people think that means freedom to do as they please at all times. There are more than 300 active Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs) in the United States of varying sizes. Some don't have more than five members while others have memberships in the hundreds with chapters spread out across the country. Some can be identified by a "1%" patch on their vest that came about after American Motorcycle Association said that 99% of motorcyclists are law abiding citizens, implying that one percent of them are criminals.

Most civilians have heard of The Hells Angels, but they're only one of the four biggest criminal motorcycle clubs. Joining them as "Big Four" are the Pagans, the Bandidos, and the Outlaws. They might not be the most inspiring of names, but it's not the name that makes the gang. Just like any exclusive club, these gangs have strict membership requirements, including members being of a certain racial identity and owning a specific brand of motorcycle. The Hell's Angels, for example, require all members to own and ride a Harley-Davidson over 1200cc.

As a large criminal enterprise, these gangs are often indicted and charged under the Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which typically targets large organizations engaging in assaults, kidnapping, distributing illegal narcotics, illegal gambling, and attempted murder. OMGs take advantage of their bikes' saddlebags and motorcycle accessories to commit their crimes.

