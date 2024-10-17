9 Of The Most Reliable Triumph Motorcycles Ever Made, Ranked

Triumph motorcycles are an iconic part of motorcycle culture. Established in the late 1800s, the Triumph Motor Company delivered its first prototype – aptly named No. 1 — in 1901. In the century-plus since its first motorized bicycles hit the streets of England, Triumph motorcycles have adorned star-studded casts across cinema and television and remained a huge part of the very image of what a motorcycle is and does.

Advertisement

Riders across the world often think of the Trophy TR6 featured in "The Great Escape" when picturing motorcycles in general. Triumphs are beautiful pieces of machinery, to be sure, but part of their allure is the reliability and longevity they bring to the table, not just their stylish designs. After all, an icon only becomes a cherished part of cultural history by consistently performing the role it's expected to maintain. The style of a Triumph is routinely backed up by the bike's substance on the roads and beyond. While riders can generally count on their Triumph to pack on the miles, these standout models expand what is possible when it comes to durability and reliability.

It's worth noting that the way a rider engages with their bike plays a major role in how reliable it will be over the long term. Riders who punish their bikes with sharp cornering and rapid acceleration on a regular basis will need to engage in more maintenance than riders who take it a bit slower. As a result, many of the bikes featured here will be less powerful models designed for daily riding rather than high performance track displays. Of course, not all of these bikes fit neatly into that box — some might surprise you yet.

Advertisement