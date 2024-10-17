9 Of The Most Reliable Triumph Motorcycles Ever Made, Ranked
Triumph motorcycles are an iconic part of motorcycle culture. Established in the late 1800s, the Triumph Motor Company delivered its first prototype – aptly named No. 1 — in 1901. In the century-plus since its first motorized bicycles hit the streets of England, Triumph motorcycles have adorned star-studded casts across cinema and television and remained a huge part of the very image of what a motorcycle is and does.
Riders across the world often think of the Trophy TR6 featured in "The Great Escape" when picturing motorcycles in general. Triumphs are beautiful pieces of machinery, to be sure, but part of their allure is the reliability and longevity they bring to the table, not just their stylish designs. After all, an icon only becomes a cherished part of cultural history by consistently performing the role it's expected to maintain. The style of a Triumph is routinely backed up by the bike's substance on the roads and beyond. While riders can generally count on their Triumph to pack on the miles, these standout models expand what is possible when it comes to durability and reliability.
It's worth noting that the way a rider engages with their bike plays a major role in how reliable it will be over the long term. Riders who punish their bikes with sharp cornering and rapid acceleration on a regular basis will need to engage in more maintenance than riders who take it a bit slower. As a result, many of the bikes featured here will be less powerful models designed for daily riding rather than high performance track displays. Of course, not all of these bikes fit neatly into that box — some might surprise you yet.
Tiger 1200
The Tiger 1200 is a dual-purpose machine, much like the Scrambler series. The Tiger 1200 delivers off-road capable performance in spades, with its upright riding position and large engine displacement figure (1,160cc) in a new T-plane configuration, the bike is a perennial favorite among Triumph enthusiasts.
The engine design first appeared in the 2020 Tiger 900, and it has been seemingly perfected here. Rather than featuring 180-degree crankpins, the T-plane engine sets pins at 0, 90, and 180 while shifting the firing order to create a dual combustion sequence to create both low end torque and high speed power. This makes for confident handling when trekking through off-road conditions at lower speeds and adept driving across paved highways or city streets.
To be a competitor on the muddiest of terrains, the Tiger 1200 was built tough, allowing it to withstand shocks and the general impact nature of the wilderness' unpredictability. Tiger 1200s in the GT Pro build put out 147 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 95 lb.-ft. at 7,000 rpm. Riders note that the bike's suspension is far more substantial than they initially expected, and at a wet weight of 540 pounds and built with a tubular steel frame making use of forged aluminum subframing and outriggers, the bike is ready to take on a host of unique riding challenges.
Street Triple
The Street Triple makes its presence known amongst the Triumph lineup in a big way. After all, this is the motorcycle that Gear Patrol proclaimed was "widely considered to be one of the best middleweight naked bikes on the market."
The 2017 iteration saw the Street Triple's displacement rise from 675cc to 765cc, providing greater power and offering a revamped engine design. The Street Triple S is a particularly good option among the range for anyone seeking a reliable bike. The S variant was a slightly lower spec offering than the R or RS, but this included certain stylistic choices like an analog and LCD display, a preload-adjustable fork rather than the fully adjustable suspension system on the others, and two piston rather than four piston brake calipers.
The Street Triple's maintenance schedule (according to Triumph user manuals) shows a standard schedule that doesn't flag up any particular peculiarities. Changing the fork oil is recommended every 24,000 miles, and 12,000 miles of driving should be met with spark plug replacements and air filter changes. The bike sports similar routine maintenance needs to that of its higher spec variants, so it's likely that the simpler overall design will yield a small reduction in cost. This can make maintenance more likely for riders of all financial means, keeping the bike in great working condition for longer.
TR6 Trophy
There's perhaps no better place to begin than with the TR6 Trophy, the classic that started it all for Triumph's worldwide popularity. This is the bike that is ridden in the wonderfully dramatic chase scene in "The Great Escape," where Steve McQueen expertly navigates the bike's nuances and puts on a truly dynamic show for viewers.
The TR6 was built between 1956 and 1973, during which time it was one of the brand's best sellers. This means that plenty of spare parts will be available for those looking to maintain or rebuild one of these timeless classics. Similarly, the bike's mechanical components are far simpler than many technically advanced options you'll find on the market today -– including many bikes that strive to model the extreme cool of the TR6.
The 649cc parallel twin TR6 is a consummate winner when it comes to reliability and an easily maintainable bike. These engines are user-friendly and allow bike owners to perform some routine maintenance on their own, provided they understand the task at hand and have some essential mechanic shop tools. A four-speed transmission provides enough oomph for great acceleration but lacks the additional gears that make for a more complex system that can be found in later models. The engine is also air-cooled, helping reduce maintenance costs and complexity again in relation to the more technically demanding liquid-cooling.
The ability to perform maintenance yourself can dramatically improve reliability, so any motorcycle that features easily approachable components sets itself up for improved durability. Self-directed maintenance is, of course, highly dependent on the owner, but even without doing it all yourself, easier and more abundant parts make for cheaper repairs and a more regular maintenance schedule that keeps the bike on the road longer.
Bonneville T100
The Triumph Bonneville T100 is another icon in Triumph's stylish and powerful lineup. The bike is a tremendous performer in Triumph's already impressive stable and has spawned numerous special editions.
Modern T100s first hit the market in 2002, and a variety of different sub-builds have graced showrooms in the 20-plus years since. In this time, Bonneville T100s have been subjected to just ten total recalls as recorded by the NHTSA. While that may sound like a lot, you can compare it to the roughly 21 recalls per manufacturer among car builders in 2024 alone. Motorcycle manufacturers are routinely hit with recalls, but Triumph largely often finds itself above the fray. Yamaha has seen 49 individual recalls in the last ten years, BMW issued 44, and Kawasaki clocked in at 37 over this period.
The Bonneville T100 retails starting at $10,995 and delivers a liquid-cooled, 900cc parallel twin engine. The powerplant delivers 59 lb.-ft. of torque at an impressively low 3,750 rpm figure and 64.1 horsepower at 7,400 rpm. The engine uses a multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection system and a five-speed gearbox. Both the most current model year and earlier examples are technically advanced, but with such low recall figures and only virtually only great things to say about the bike from riders who own one on forums like TriumphRat, this classic bike looks great and its modern fixings gets a serious thumbs up for reliability.
Scrambler 900
The Scrambler 900 is perhaps an outlier on this list. Yes, it's an immensely stylish ride, and of course, it follows in some of the same aesthetic design language choices that make most Triumph motorcycles appear visually like naked streetfighters or classic café racers at their core. The Scrambler series is sleek, aggressive, and powerful in stature. The bike is stripped down, for sure, but it adds a pair of ballistic missile-esque exhaust vents off the side, baking in extreme confidence and muscle.
The bike isn't light, but it's not a major heavyweight either, sitting comfortably between the two extremes, and enhancing durability in the process. Weighing 494 pounds dry, the bike features tubular steel frame work with twin cradles and does away with any extremities that aren't exactly necessary -– or might in fact, break off when the going gets a little tough. The going will certainly find its way to the bumpier side on a Scrambler 900!
The Scrambler 900 was built for off-road exploration, and featured an off-road driving mode selection, to boot. The bike delivers 64.1 brake horsepower out of an eight-valve parallel twin. This gives the motorcycle plenty of juice in a solid middle ground engine that isn't too complex but delivers when performance really counts. As a solid rider on road and turf, the bike was built to withstand plenty of punishment, and delivers on that promise in style.
Tiger Cub
The Triumph Tiger Cub was hailed by Cycle World in 1967 as a "mini-thumper from Coventry [that] has long been a favorite of many American lightweight-class scrambles and TT racers." It's a motorcycle that constantly improves yet rarely experiences much discernable change throughout its model years.
Produced between 1954 and 1968, the Tiger Cub was the perfect learner bike with a simple yet classic mechanical design. The bike sports a four stroke engine in a single cylinder OHV design. Singles are some of the easiest engines to operate on, making the Tiger Cub perhaps one of the most user-friendly bikes for aspiring home mechanics and early motorcycle riders.
The Tiger Cub was built in true abundance, as well. Over 100,000 Tiger Cubs were built by 1965, making spare part procurement a problem that owners, even today, won't generally find themselves fretting over. The manner by which a rider utilizes their bike plays a major role in maintenance requirements and potential part breakdowns, beyond the typical wear and tear. This is a feature worth highlighting and repeating.
Thanks to its simple design, 14 horsepower, 199cc displacement, 210 pound dry weight, and 60 mile per hour top speed, the Tiger Cub appeals to those who love the classics and riders who are learning the ropes. Both types of motorcycle owners are likely to take care of their vehicle with a bit more caution than the standard rider, making the Tiger Cub a bike that's often ready to stand the test of time.
[Featured image by Alan via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
Speed Triple
The Speed Triple features many of the same lettered variants and realities that come into play for the Street Triple range. The Speed Triple S is the lower spec model of the bunch, yet calling it this really doesn't do the bike justice.
It retains the same fully-adjustable suspension as its higher end compatriots, among other performance features, but does away with some of the potentially finnicky electronics that might otherwise interfere with a low maintenance ride. Indeed, while the Speed Triple range has seen a slight bump in recalls than some other Triumph bikes, the S variant accounts for just four of them over its entire lifespan on the market, according to NHTSA data. Some of these scant recalls include a charging system wire that required examination and a brake pad concern.
Lance Oliver, writing for The Ride So Far, tells the tale of his own Speed Triple reaching 100,000 miles and remaining a loyal and virtually indestructible companion throughout each of those miles. Weathering snowstorms, rain, and multiple barge voyages to and from the far saltier air of Puerto Rico, Oliver recounts how his Speed Triple has been a primary source of transportation in both the tropical climes of the Caribbean and the far bleaker northern snow of Ohio. Owners chiming in on Reddit tend to agree, claiming their Speed Triples have served them immensely well.
Even with modern fixings and more electronics than many of the bikes on this list, the Speed Triple is a surefire option for bikers looking for reliability and a sleek steed rolled into a single package.
Speed Twin 900
The Speed Twin — known as the Street Twin until the 2023 model year — is one of Triumph's best-selling bikes in the modern market. It strikes a classic silhouette cut from the same cloth as many other Triumph motorcycles, but this bike keeps electronics and other inclusions to a more basic level, reducing the need to constantly fiddle with the vehicle and check into minor problems that might arise. One example is the analog-LCD combination for the speedometer and display. The bike is loaded with torque, peaking at about 59 lb.-ft. (80Nm) at just 3,800 rpm and delivering 64.1 brake horsepower at 7,500 rpm.
The Speed Twin is also the younger sibling to the more powerful 1200 model, providing the same overall layout with a smaller engine that's easier to manage for newer riders and demanding less general maintenance as a result of its smaller stature and fewer moving parts. The bike is also fitted with a five-speed gearbox rather than the six-speed that might be expected from a bike of this stature, once again pivoting maintenance in favor of riders who seek a less finnicky steed.
As is the case with very few other bikes on the market (one of which will shortly feature here), the Speed Twin 900 has experienced zero recall notices, no complaints, and an equal lack of investigations, per NHTSA data. Put it all together, and you're looking at a solid performer that's ready to make a huge impact on the road and deliver a reliable ride for the long term, too.
Bonneville Speedmaster
Zero recall warnings from NHTSA, and not a single investigation or complaint lodged either should pique the interest of any motorcycle nut looking for something new to ride long into the future. As reliable as they come, the Bonneville Speedmaster is a classic Triumph with all the hallmarks of vintage charm and modern physicality rolled into one heroic chopper.
The bike is propelled forward via a four-stroke parallel twin with a displacement measured at 1,198cc. The powerplant delivers 76.9 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 78.2 lb.-ft. at a seriously low 4,000 rpm figure. The bike does include some sophisticated systems, but, with a twin cradle, tubular steel frame and a wet weight of 580 pounds, the bike sits perfectly within the sweet spot of durability, agility, and modern flourishes without overreliance on technology. The features that are included improve riding experiences without adding tremendously to maintenance costs and service schedules.
Riders who own Bonneville Speedmasters rave about their bikes, too. Motorcycle Forum is littered with personal accounts of Speedmasters that have ridden long into the night with their owners. Reviewers on YouTube like Mr Darcy & The Ol' Man call it "the epitome of modern classics," and while Motorcycle Demo Riders wasn't personally a fan of the handlebar layout, the outlet frequently raved about the Speedmaster's overall performance.
Methodology
Data from Maintenanceschedule.com that features information straight from Triumph motorcycle user manuals, as well as recall notices from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) help inform this reporting. Testimonial type data from owners of these specific models also played a role in identifying great Triumph bikes that routinely overperform when it comes to reliability and longevity.
Ultimately, any given vehicle may suffer from poor luck, or exceedingly good fortunes. However, a few key characteristics play an outsized role in whether a particular model will trend one way or the other. Firstly, the typical riding conditions that a bike is subjected to make a huge difference. Bikers who push their motorcycles to the limit are often those who require the highest volume of maintenance and fixes or part replacements between standard service schedules. Therefore, bikes built to perform on the track are typically not going to rank highly among low maintenance options simply as a result of their natural habitat, so to speak.
Smaller bikes and those catered toward beginners might fare better in this area on the whole. Similarly, simpler mechanical design (smaller engines, fewer moving parts, less electronic integrations, etc.) demand less maintenance than more complex vehicular systems. There's also the tradeoff between weight and durable build quality. Lighter bikes might not make as much of a mess when they inevitably hit the ground, but more plastic or other lightweight components and less solid construction leads to more frequent replacements.
On the whole, older models aren't always more reliable, but tend to showcase simple design language, less technical detail, and easier maintenance through the ability to self-repair and often an abundance of spare parts. Although plenty of newer bikes feature on this list alongside their predecessors.