Why Harley-Davidson Discontinued The Street 750

Harley-Davidson is iconic in the motorcycle world, known for popular bikes like the Road Glide and Road King. Not every motorcycle that Harley-Davidson has produced has been a hit, however. One such example is the Street 750, which you may not have even heard of.

The Street 750 was produced from 2014 to 2021, a pretty short lifespan due to its jarring leap away from classic Harley-Davidson bikes and the brand's usual standards. About $7,500 to purchase during its production period, sales of the entry-level bike were very low in the United States. However, it became the most-sold Harley-Davidson in India, where it made history as the first Harley made outside of the states.

The Street 750 has a handful of supporters to this day, but it was never enough to make the bike a hit. Harley-Davidson discontinued its production and sales of the Street 750 in India in 2020, shutting down its facility in Bawal where the bike was manufactured and exported. This ultimately put an end to the Street 750's short run — even in the country that loved it most.

