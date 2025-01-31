Why Harley-Davidson Discontinued The Street 750
Harley-Davidson is iconic in the motorcycle world, known for popular bikes like the Road Glide and Road King. Not every motorcycle that Harley-Davidson has produced has been a hit, however. One such example is the Street 750, which you may not have even heard of.
The Street 750 was produced from 2014 to 2021, a pretty short lifespan due to its jarring leap away from classic Harley-Davidson bikes and the brand's usual standards. About $7,500 to purchase during its production period, sales of the entry-level bike were very low in the United States. However, it became the most-sold Harley-Davidson in India, where it made history as the first Harley made outside of the states.
The Street 750 has a handful of supporters to this day, but it was never enough to make the bike a hit. Harley-Davidson discontinued its production and sales of the Street 750 in India in 2020, shutting down its facility in Bawal where the bike was manufactured and exported. This ultimately put an end to the Street 750's short run — even in the country that loved it most.
The reasons why the Street 750 was a failure
The Street 750 is light and easy to handle, making it a good pick for new riders who have no plans to travel far or fast. At the time of its production, former CEO Matt Levatich said it was a model that "fills a need for people who want to identify with a brand but have a motorcycle that is less intimidating, and more inviting. This bike is easier to ride and easier to learn how to ride."
But even new riders were quick to realize that the Street 750 left a lot to be desired due to its underwhelming top speed of around 105 mph, especially when compared to the competition's beginner bikes. The Street 750 could have possibly gotten away with this mediocre performance if it hadn't been a Harley-Davidson bike. With iconic models like the Fat Boy, the Street 750 felt even more inadequate in the brand's lineup and many with even a bit of riding experience were disinterested.
The lack of power and its criticized build made the Street 750 stand out for the wrong reasons — it almost screamed that the rider was new to the scene. New riders had a lot better options in terms of entry-level bikes. Competitor bikes in the same category boasted better performances and quality. It made more sense to get a different beginner bike or take the leap and get a classic Harley-Davidson model with more power and durability.