What Is The Most Difficult Yamaha Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Say

Yamaha has built quite a reputation among Japanese motorcycle manufacturers for offering something in every segment of bikes, from small city scooters to hyper-performance motorcycles. They have it all. Among seasoned rider circles, one Yamaha bike continually comes up as the most difficult to ride — the R1M.

Interestingly, this hyper-performance bike is quite the fan favorite, and appreciated among motorcycle enthusiasts for its distinctive design, cutting edge technology, and high performance. It also tops the list of the fastest Yamaha motorcycles.

Here's the truth. The Yamaha R1M gets a lot of love from seasoned riders, and it's mostly due to its aggressive power delivery and rider aids. Beginner riders will experience a steep learning curve due to its challenging riding position and high responsiveness.

Riders agree that the Yamaha R1M, while iconic, has aggressive power, a forward-leaning position, and a high center of gravity that might present serious challenges to newbies. As one seasoned rider put it on a Reddit thread, the R1M doesn't come with any modes to tame it down to beginner levels.