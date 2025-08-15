5 Of The Best Yamaha Motorcycles For Road Trips & Long Rides

You might know Yamaha for its sport bikes; track-dominating ultra-fast machines like the R1, or its smaller (but discontinued) sibling, the R6. Maybe you've even eyeballed a few of its entry-level bikes, like the R3 or the MT-03 — excellent choices for beginner riders. If you've been interested in motorcycles for long enough, though, you might be thinking about how to best tackle long-distance rides. Experiencing the wide-open spaces on two wheels is an utterly unique experience, and traveling hundreds of miles a day can be a real treat, provided you've got the right bike. With Yamaha, there are a few options for bikes that will do extremely well on a long-distance ride and some that will simply eat up the miles with ease.

I've been riding motorcycles of various shapes and sizes for years, evaluating new motorcycles and riding several of my own bikes over the same period. In that time, I've found some connecting tissue between bikes that were impressive over long distances, like riding position comfort, modern features, fuel economy, and wind protection. Cruisers, big touring bikes, and even softly-sprung sport bikes can be great over long distances, so long as they've got at least a few of these factors going for them. And if you can add in some modern tech like USB charging, cruise control, and a big rider screen that displays your navigation commands — that's even better.