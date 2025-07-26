Does Yamaha Make Motorcycles With Three-Cylinder Engines?

You might know the Yamaha name from iconic sports bikes like the YZF-R1 or the R6, both screaming four-cylinder performance bikes that are focused on racetrack performance — and rightfully so. The high-revving nature of four-cylinder engines has been synonymous with sport bikes for decades, powering icons like the R1 and rivals like the Honda CBR1000RR, Suzuki GSX-1000R, and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. On the street and the racetrack, four-cylinder engines are extremely popular, with big revs, big power, and smooth acceleration. But four-cylinder engines aren't the only powerplants that can perform on a high level, though.

Yamaha also makes several bikes with three-cylinder engines, and there are a few performance motorcycles in the mix that might change your preconceived notions about triples. Yamaha's three-cylinder models date all the way back to the 1970s and bikes like the XS750 and XS850. Today, the company continues to produce several motorcycles with three-cylinder engines, in varying styles. There's an adventure bike, two street-friendly naked machines, and a relatively new full-fairing bike that has some pretty impressive performance of its own.