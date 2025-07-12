Are Yamaha Motorcycles & Yamaha Musical Instruments Made By The Same Company?

Among auto enthusiasts, Yamaha is regarded as one of Japan's "Big Four" motorcycle manufacturers, alongside contemporaries like Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki. Of these four companies, Suzuki and Honda are predominantly focused on the automotive space (although Honda does have interests in aviation and robotics). Yamaha and Kawasaki, on the other hand, while pretty well known for their presence in the automotive space, also boast divisions that have nothing to do with automobiles. Kawasaki, for example, has teams specializing in heavy machinery, aerospace, and shipbuilding, thereby ending up with products that one does not usually associate Kawasaki with. Yamaha, outside of motorcycles, has a strong presence in the musical instruments and audio equipment space.

Given that the Yamaha logo is seen on objects as diverse as motorcycles and synthesizers, as well as AV receivers and speakers, people have often wondered if these seemingly different Yamaha products are manufactured by the same company. As it turns out, there is not only a strong connection between these Yamahas, but their histories are intertwined in more ways than one can think. Legally speaking, however, the two Yamaha brands — the one that manufactures motorcycles and the one that manufactures musical instruments — are separate entities.

The two companies that share the Yamaha name today include Yamaha Corporation (which owns the musical instruments, audio equipment, and allied businesses) and the Yamaha Motor Company (known for making Yamaha's much-loved motorcycles while also dabbling with marine engines, ATVs, and industrial robots).