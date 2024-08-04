6 Products You'll Be Surprised To Know Kawasaki Makes

When you think of motorcycles, there are probably a couple of brand names that come immediately to mind — including Harley-Davidson and Kawasaki. Kawasaki has been making motorcycles since the 1960s and manufacturing them around the world, including in Japan and Lincoln, Nebraska — so it's not surprising the company is so closely associated with the vehicle.

Kawasaki is a very large company, though, and it makes a wide range of vehicles, equipment, and products, including those that are very different from motorcycles. In addition to the two-wheeled bikes, Kawasaki makes equipment for air, marine, and rail travel, if not the vehicles themselves. For example, while Boeing makes the unique 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, Kawasaki is responsible for manufacturing its landing gear, as well as the forward section of its fuselage and the fixed section of its wing's trailing edge.

Additionally, Kawasaki makes all sorts of industrial equipment, including in the energy industry, and — importantly — is contributing to the development of cleaner energy solutions, as with its wet biomass fermentation system and hydrogen storage equipment. Kawasaki also makes and sells much smaller products, such as equipment and apparel, to go along with its leisure and off-road vehicles. This includes must-have Kawasaki motorcycle accessories — like tank bags and fire extinguishers — as well as merchandise like hats, t-shirts, and hoodies. Here is a closer look at six different products you'll be surprised to know Kawasaki makes.