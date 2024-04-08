5 Must-Have Kawasaki Motorcycle Accessories
Kawasaki has been making motorcycles for decades and is one of the most popular brands with bikers around the world. Whether you've already got a Kawasaki (or two or three) in your garage or you're considering purchasing one, there are plenty of motorcycle accessories you'll need to go along with your ride.
While many bike accessories can be easy to find from any number of major retailers or mom-and-pop shops, from a wide range of brands, you should certainly consider getting your accessories straight from the source — Kawasaki itself. Just as the Japan-based company has made a name for itself by manufacturing top-of-the-line vehicles, it also produces high-quality accessories and gear. Plus, for the accessories that need to be attached to your bike, Kawasaki's first-party products have the advantage of being built by the same engineers or those who work with them, so they will perfectly fit and suit the needs of a particular motorcycle. When you buy third-party equipment, they may have a "universal" size or attachment that isn't quite compatible with your bike — which can end up costing you more money in the long run.
Just as it's a good idea for Yamaha riders to buy Yamaha accessories, if you're a Kawasaki owner, there are some must-have Kawasaki accessories you should acquire, including the following items in this list. You can find more information on how these products were selected at the end of this article.
One Key System
If you own a Kawasaki motorcycle, there's really no excuse for you not to get the company's One Key System. It's a simple yet game-changing concept that works exactly as its name implies: it allows you to use a single key for both your bike's ignition and unlock various accessories compatible with the One Key System. With this innovative, efficient method, you keep your keychain light and streamlined, and you won't have to fumble with it trying to remember which key unlocks which part of your bike.
With the One Key System, you can use your ignition key to unlock accessories such as assorted saddlebags, top cases made and sold by Kawasaki, and products like the Helmet Lock. The keyholes are made of durable steel, and you'll receive all the required hardware when you order the One Key System.
However, it will need to be installed by an authorized Kawasaki Dealer. It's a bit of a hassle, but it will ensure that everything is installed correctly; plus, improper installation by yourself or by an unlicensed mechanic could void your vehicle and/or accessory warranty. The One Key System (product code #99994-0407) is available from Kawasaki for $62.95.
Top Case
One disadvantage to using a motorcycle for day-to-day travel rather than a car or truck is the lack of storage space, but a top case can alleviate some of that issue — especially if it's a sizable one. A top case can also come in handy as a secure place to keep your helmet after you park your bike. Considering how much a motorcycle can vibrate and how anything that falls off your bike at high speeds probably won't survive the impact, it's very important that your top case is trustworthy and will perfectly fit your ride — which is why it's a good idea to buy one directly from Kawasaki.
One of the biggest advantages to buying accessories straight from Kawasaki is making sure they are compatible with your bike. You can input your model and year on Kawasaki's website for a full list of accessories made specifically for your motorcycle, including high-quality top cases. For example, if you own the KLR650 — one of the best Kawasaki motorcycles ever made — you can purchase a 43-liter top case designed for that bike. The KLR650 43-liter top case offers plenty of space and can fit a large-sized, full-face helmet, though you can also use the ample room to store plenty of other things instead, effectively giving you a small trunk for your bike.
It's lockable with a quick-release base that makes it convenient to get in and out of. Thanks to its durable ABS material, it will keep your belongings secure even on the roughest roads or while your bike is parked. The top case (product code #99994-1493) costs $270.95. Unfortunately, if you're not buying it as part of a package, the top case panel, fitting kit, and One Key System you'll need to use the case are sold separately.
Bike Cover
If you're not keeping your motorcycle in a garage, you'll definitely want to use a bike cover to protect it from the elements. Even if you keep it in a garage, a bike cover is a good idea, as it can prevent any accidental damage from corroding materials it may come into contact with — especially if you're storing your motorcycle long-term during a trip or through the winter.
The best bike covers are those that perfectly fit your vehicle, leaving no room for anything to get under it or making sure it's not so loose that it falls off. Kawasaki sells covers that are specifically made for its models, so if you input your make and year on Kawasaki's website, you can find the right cover for you. In some cases, you'll have more than one option and can choose the one that best suits your needs. If you're a speed demon and own the Ninja ZX10-R — one of the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles ever built — there are two different covers you can get for your bike made by the manufacturer.
The Deluxe Ninja Cover (product code #K99995-843B) costs $160.95 and is constructed of a black, water-resistant polyester material emblazoned with the Ninja logo — after all, you're going to want to show off your lightning-fast Kawasaki even when it's covered. The product features a shielded venting system to get rid of built-up moisture and heat-resistant panels by the exhaust area. It's also equipped with a reinforced grommet at the bottom hem that allows you to securely attach the cover to your vehicle, and it has an oversized design that will make it easier to put on and take off when you need to.
Helmet Lock
You could use a top case to store your helmet, but you might prefer to use that storage space for other items you couldn't otherwise take with you on a motorcycle. You may also not want to use a top case at all if you feel it affects your balance or handling in any way. Either way, you can always use a simple helmet lock to keep your helmet with your bike when you're not using either. While a helmet lock isn't the most secure way to leave your helmet out in the open, if you're comfortable with where you're keeping your bike and not too concerned with someone taking the time to break it and steal your protective headwear, it's a convenient way to avoid carrying your helmet with you after you park.
Kawasaki makes a helmet lock (product code #99994-1934) that can attach to most of its bikes and will secure half and full-face helmets using the Kawasaki One Key System. The chassis-mounted lock costs $69.95 and includes all required hardware and brackets. Its steel construction will add a decent amount of security, so anyone looking to take your helmet will have to put in some effort. One drawback is that installation of the helmet lock has to be done at a licensed Kawasaki dealer, but at least you can rest assured that it's attached correctly and securely.
Tank Bag
A tank bag can be more convenient than a hard top case and is a must-have accessory for your Kawasaki if you're looking for storage solutions. You'll want to make sure you get the right bag for the right model so that it fits properly and there's no chance of it sliding off during your ride. The Ninja 500 is one of the most popular Kawasaki motorcycles for new riders, so if you're one of the many bikers who own this model, you can get this specialized tank bag (product code #99994-0803) for $223. (Unfortunately, the Tank Bag Bracket needed to mount the bag is sold separately.)
The bag is 17 x 11 x 6 inches and can expand an additional three inches of vertical storage, giving it a capacity of 18-21 liters. It will hold its shape even when empty thanks to its reinforced body, and its water-resistant nylon construction means it won't wear down on you, even after many rugged rides. A rain cover is also included. Plus, it's designed with reflective piping to make you more visible in the dark.
A clear window tray allows you to see contents from the outside, such as change for tolls, making them easy to grab quickly. An internal mesh pocket can also keep smaller, easy-to-lose items separate and easier to find. One particularly useful feature is the tube port at the top of the bag, granting you direct access to power banks or water bladders that can recharge your phone or quench your thirst. The tank bag is also easy to take with you on the go, thanks to a conveniently located handle that's attached to it.
How these Kawasaki motorcycle accessories were chosen
In addition to being so useful to Kawasaki owners that these accessories can be considered a "must-have," an effort was also made to present various options to best suit the needs and personal preferences of a wide range of motorcycle riders. If keeping your bike in good condition is important, you'll want to invest in a quality cover. If you prefer hard cases or tank bags, there are options for both, as well as for a helmet lock. If you feel comfortable, just clip your headwear securely to your ride.
The Kawasaki accessories included in this list don't have the typical user ratings from customers that you might find on retail sites like Walmart or Amazon, but you can be confident in their quality, as they're engineered and manufactured by the same company that made your motorcycle. Because Kawasaki designs its own accessories, as well as requires an authorized dealer to install many of them, you can rest assured that there will be little to no adjustment or compatibility issues, provided you ordered them for the right year and model.
While you may pay a little extra by shopping for first-party accessories, in return, you get high-quality materials, construction, reliability, and a warranty in many cases. Additionally, online forums populated by Kawasaki owners were referenced to ensure that the specific accessories included in this list have not raised any red flags within the Kawasaki rider community.