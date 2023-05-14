What We Know About Sinclair's IRIS eTrike

We're in an age where transport is becoming somewhat revolutionized. People need to move, and ways to get from A to B are constantly being reimagined. The IRIS e-Trike is one of the more recent ones, and it promises to revolutionize how people get around cities, keep fit, and take on short-distance trips.

Recently, its inventor Grant Sinclair gave the world a better look at his upcoming marvel. The eBike has drawn comparisons to another famous electric vehicle manufacturer — having been coined "the Tesla of Bikes" at a trade show in Germany. There's even a tentative link to space, as Astronaut Tim Peake is one of the few who have test-driven an IRIS so far.

There are some high-tech features on board. The protective bubble the driver sits in is made from a special foam that is both light and impact resistant. HEPA air filters ensure the person pedaling the vehicle won't spend their time inhaling exhaust fumes. The acrylic canopy can be de-misted, so there's no worries about your breath fogging your view. And it can even hit speeds of over 30 miles per hour, which is respectable for an eBike. Other features will be familiar to those aware of the Sinclair family. The IRIS' foundation is built on one of the UK's most unique vehicles.