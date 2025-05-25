No, Not Every Yamaha YZF-R6 Is Street Legal (But Can You Modify It To Be?)

Yamaha motorcycles designated with the "R" nomenclature, from the R1 to the R6, enjoy a cult following. The 600-class Yamaha YZF-R6, based on the 1,000cc grandaddy YZF-R1, debuted in 1998. Popularly known simply as the R6, it quickly rose as a best-seller, offering an iconic track-tuned riding experience that had Yamaha selling globally throughout the years.

But after 2020, Yamaha stopped selling the street-legal R6 in several markets, and in its place introduced the Yamaha YZF-R6 Race — a track-only variant. Here's the thing: If you are going to spend between $10,000 and $15,000 on a motorcycle, you might expect to ride it straight off the lot and hit the street.

If you are just getting into bikes, older street-legal R6s are "street-ready" — they are emissions compliant, have catalytic converters, VINs, lights, turn signals, and mirrors. The modern R6 Race models, in contrast, are non-DOT compliant and don't feature emissions equipment, mirrors, or lights. However, if you got the Yamaha R6 Race for track performance, but now want to enjoy it on public roads, there's a chance to legally convert it. However, it's not going to be cheap or easy.

