Kawasaki's Camo Adventure Bike Is Back For 2026 (And It Won't Break The Bank)

The Kawasaki KLE 500 may be the all-new member of the pack, but it's not the only adventure bike you can get from the prodigious motorcycle manufacturer. The KLR 650 is Kawasaki's long-running adventure bike, dating back several decades, with a reputation for reliability and one of the biggest fuel tanks in Kawasaki's lineup (6.1 gallons) for extra-long back-road adventures. Part of Kawasaki's Adventure lineup, the KLR 650 is bigger than the other dual-sport bikes. It's not a particularly high-tech adventure bike, but it has strong fundamental virtues. Back for 2026 without significant changes, it still offers affordable off-road capability paired with decent on-road manners. It's also available in several different configurations with all sorts of optional extras that make customization a breeze.

For 2026, the KLR is available in three main trims: the base KLR 650, the 650 S, and the 650 Adventure. On the base and S models, ABS is an optional extra, but it comes standard on the top-trim Adventure trim. The Adventure trim also comes in a camouflage paint job, giving the bike more of an outdoorsy feel. The base model starts at $7,684 (including $685 destination fee), which is a $250 decrease from the previous year's MSRP. Anti-lock brakes are a $300 add-on. At the top of the KLR 650 range, the Adventure will set you back $8,984, including fees. That's not necessarily cheap, but it's certainly affordable compared to many new motorcycles.