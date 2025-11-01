Kawasaki's Camo Adventure Bike Is Back For 2026 (And It Won't Break The Bank)
The Kawasaki KLE 500 may be the all-new member of the pack, but it's not the only adventure bike you can get from the prodigious motorcycle manufacturer. The KLR 650 is Kawasaki's long-running adventure bike, dating back several decades, with a reputation for reliability and one of the biggest fuel tanks in Kawasaki's lineup (6.1 gallons) for extra-long back-road adventures. Part of Kawasaki's Adventure lineup, the KLR 650 is bigger than the other dual-sport bikes. It's not a particularly high-tech adventure bike, but it has strong fundamental virtues. Back for 2026 without significant changes, it still offers affordable off-road capability paired with decent on-road manners. It's also available in several different configurations with all sorts of optional extras that make customization a breeze.
For 2026, the KLR is available in three main trims: the base KLR 650, the 650 S, and the 650 Adventure. On the base and S models, ABS is an optional extra, but it comes standard on the top-trim Adventure trim. The Adventure trim also comes in a camouflage paint job, giving the bike more of an outdoorsy feel. The base model starts at $7,684 (including $685 destination fee), which is a $250 decrease from the previous year's MSRP. Anti-lock brakes are a $300 add-on. At the top of the KLR 650 range, the Adventure will set you back $8,984, including fees. That's not necessarily cheap, but it's certainly affordable compared to many new motorcycles.
What do you get with the Adventure model?
You're probably expecting extra equipment given the additional cost of the Adventure trim, and that's exactly what you get. But let's cover what the base models get first. The KLR's power output isn't particularly impressive. Every trim uses a 652cc single-cylinder engine that makes just 40 hp and 39.1 lb-ft of torque, although riders say that's enough to get it up to highway speeds. It's paired with a five-speed manual transmission — no quick-shifter or slipper clutch here, so you'll be fully changing your own gears. If you're looking for a speed demon, you will want to look somewhere else.
The base KLR has enough suspension travel for most off-road adventures: 7.9 inches of front travel and 8.0 inches in the rear. The KLR 650 S costs the same as the base model, but it has a lowered suspension with less travel and a lower seat to accommodate shorter riders. Not bad for a zero-dollar change. Now, let's turn to the Adventure and its extra equipment.
As mentioned earlier, the Adventure trim has ABS as standard. Kawasaki says that Adventure models are designed with extra carrying capacity in mind, so there are factory-installed side cases to hold your gear. The Adventure shares the base KLR's suspension travel, but has different color options, namely a camo beige-metallic gray combo, and dark green. It also gets extras like additional front lighting, frame sliders, a USB socket and DC power outlet (ideal for charging your gear on long backcountry trips), and a tank pad for added comfort.