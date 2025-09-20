Which Kawasaki Motorcycle Has The Biggest Gas Tank?
Japanese multinational corporation Kawasaki has been a prolific manufacturer of motorcycles ever since it entered the industry in the 1960s. Its motorcycles have gained global popularity, and Kawasaki is considered one of the "Big Four" Japanese motorcycle brands alongside Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha.
In the six-plus decades Kawasaki has been around, the company has launched several successful motorcycles. The most notable ones among these include the Kawasaki H2R, the ZX-10R, the Kawasaki H1 Mach III, and the Kawasaki ZX-14R. Today, Kawasaki sells several motorcycles across different categories. These machines vary in terms of size, engine type, and fuel capacity, with the largest tanks being found on machines that are meant for long-distance touring. The company's dual sport motorcycle, the Kawasaki KLR 650, may not be the most powerful machine in Kawasaki's current lineup, but it comes out on top in one aspect: fuel tank capacity. Thanks to its massive 6.1-gallon (23-liter) fuel tank, the KLR 650 currently has the largest fuel tank of any Kawasaki production motorcycle.
Interestingly, the KLR 650's gas tank capacity is comparable to modern-day Harley-Davidson motorcycles with the largest fuel tanks. However, even the KLR 650's massive fuel capacity pales in comparison to the Kawasaki Concours ZG1000, a sport tourer from Kawasaki manufactured between 1986 and 2006. This motorcycle came with a gargantuan 7.5-gallon (28-liter) fuel tank, making it the largest ever fuel tank on a Kawasaki.
Biggest fuel tanks in Kawasaki's current lineup
While the KLR 650 romps home with the trophy for having the biggest gas tank on Kawasaki's current motorcycle lineup, there are several other motorcycles from the company that feature fuel tanks only slightly smaller in capacity than the KLR's. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, for example, features a 5.8-gallon (22-liter) gas tank, making it the motorcycle with the second-largest gas tank in Kawasaki's current lineup. Next up are two motorcycles from the company's Versys lineup of adventure tourers. The Versys 1100 and the Versys 650 both feature a 5.5-gallon (21-liter) fuel tank.
Then there are three models from the Kawasaki Vulcan lineup, all of which feature a 5.3-gallon (22-liter) fuel tank. These motorcycles include the Vulcan 1700 Voyager, Vulcan 1700 Vaquero, and the Vulcan 900 Classic. Other Kawasaki motorcycles that feature a gas tank capacity of 5 gallons (19 liters) or above include models from the Ninja 1100SX lineup, the Ninja Z H2, the Ninja H2 SX, and the Ninja 1000SX. Two of Kawasaki's fastest motorcycles — the Ninja H2 and the Ninja H2R — both feature 4.5-gallon (17-liter) fuel tanks.