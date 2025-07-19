How Fast Is The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R? A Look At Its Top Speed (With And Without The Limiter)

In the sport bike world, speed is always a part of the equation. Whether it's nimble, racetrack-oriented pace or outright straight-line speed, sport bikes are made to go fast. Kawasaki, no stranger to fast sport bikes, has a lineup of Ninja bikes that are built with both the street and the track in mind. The company has 13 bikes sporting the Ninja name, separated into three categories: Sport, Supersport, and Hypersport. The standard Sport bikes, like the Ninja 500, Ninja 7 Hybrid, and even the Ninja 1100SX I recently tested, are designed with comfort in mind, even if they are still very fast.

The Ninja Hypersport bikes all wear the H2 nameplate in some form, and all have Kawasaki's wild supercharged four-cylinder engine. In the middle, between the street-friendly and ultra-powerful supercharged bikes, lie the Ninja Supersport bikes like the ZX-6R, ZX-10R, and, at the top of the pile, the ZX-14R. It has a massive 1,441cc engine that puts out plenty of power.

More specifically, the ZX-14R's large four-cylinder engine produces 197 hp and 116.5 lb-ft of torque, in a machine that weighs just 593 pounds. Like many high-horsepower sport bikes, the ZX-14R has a limited top speed of 186 mph (299 km/h). There are ways to get around that limiter, though, with owners who've done so managing to achieve top speeds of nearly 200 mph.