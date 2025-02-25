How Much HP Does The Kawasaki H2 Have & Is It The Company's Fastest Bike?
Many bike enthusiasts turn to Kawasaki when searching for high-performance, high-quality bikes. The Japanese manufacturer has been churning out some big hitters in terms of speed and performance, especially when looking at its Ninja line. At the pinnacle of Kawasaki's fastest and most revered bikes, the Ninjas are known to zoom down any stretch of asphalt with blinding speed. Consequently, Kawasaki has released new models of the bike whenever possible, making fine adjustments to enhance the line's capabilities.
The company's Ninja H2 ABS is set for its 2025 release. As expected, the bike is astonishingly fast (perhaps even more so), boasting a maximum horsepower of 239.6 at 11,500 revolutions per minute and 104.9 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 revolutions per minute. It is equipped with a 998cc 4-stroke, in-line 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and a 6-speed transmission, which is nothing to scoff at. However, a question now arises: Is this year's Ninja H2 ABS the fastest bike Kawasaki has ever produced?
Pitting it against its predecessor
The 2024 Ninja H2 ABS was awe-inspiring, to say the least. It came with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a seasoned motorcycle manufacturer like Kawasaki. From engine brake control and a quick shifter to smartphone connectivity and that beastly liquid-cooled, 16-valve supercharged engine, the 2024 Ninja H2 was a monster in its own right. Kawasaki seems to have carried the same bike into this year, as the 2025 variant shares many features, including its 104.9 pound-feet of torque, with the 2024 Ninja H2.
According to Kawasaki's specifications sheet, there appear to be no differences between the 2024 and 2025 variants of the Ninja H2. The two machines share the same engine and chassis management technology and have identical power specs, like the same powerful 998cc inline-four engine and 6-speed return-shift transmission. They also have matching performance specs, such as anti-lock brake systems, 43mm inverted fork suspension, and identical tire dimensions.
So, if the 2025 Ninja H2 ABS is truly the fastest motorcycle Kawasaki has ever made, will that also mean that the 2024 variant is just as fast?
So, is the Ninja H2 the fastest bike Kawasaki has ever made?
The answer to that question is complicated, at least at the moment. The bikes have more or less the same specifications overall, true. Yet, subtle differences here and there may distinguish them down the line. From performance tweaks to electronics updates, Kawasaki might introduce or overhaul systems that will give the 2025 H2 an edge over the 2024 model. But even so, is the 2025 variant the company's fastest bike?
The Ninja H2 has always been a fast bike. While most road-legal motorcycles typically range from 30 to 200 horsepower, the Ninja H2 easily surpasses 200 horsepower. However, it doesn't come close to the Ninja H2R ABS 2025, which, although having the same 998cc 4-stroke, in-line 4-cylinder engine, produces a mind-boggling 321.5 horsepower at 14,000 revolutions per minute. The bike has a torque of 121.5 pound-feet at 12,500 revolutions per minute and comes with a lower compression ratio of 8.3:1 as opposed to the H2's 8.5:1. Of course, the Ninja H2R is track-only. However, that doesn't stop it from being one of the best motorcycles Kawasaki has ever made.