How Much HP Does The Kawasaki H2 Have & Is It The Company's Fastest Bike?

The 2024 Ninja H2 ABS was awe-inspiring, to say the least. It came with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a seasoned motorcycle manufacturer like Kawasaki. From engine brake control and a quick shifter to smartphone connectivity and that beastly liquid-cooled, 16-valve supercharged engine, the 2024 Ninja H2 was a monster in its own right. Kawasaki seems to have carried the same bike into this year, as the 2025 variant shares many features, including its 104.9 pound-feet of torque, with the 2024 Ninja H2.

According to Kawasaki's specifications sheet, there appear to be no differences between the 2024 and 2025 variants of the Ninja H2. The two machines share the same engine and chassis management technology and have identical power specs, like the same powerful 998cc inline-four engine and 6-speed return-shift transmission. They also have matching performance specs, such as anti-lock brake systems, 43mm inverted fork suspension, and identical tire dimensions.

So, if the 2025 Ninja H2 ABS is truly the fastest motorcycle Kawasaki has ever made, will that also mean that the 2024 variant is just as fast?