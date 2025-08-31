Which Harley-Davidson Model Has The Biggest Gas Tank?

Very few motorcycle brands can claim to evoke the same sense of freedom and adventure as a Harley-Davidson motorcycle does. As one of the oldest, most popular motorcycling companies in the world, Harley built its reputation on big-bore V-twin cruisers and touring machines, all of which cemented its image as the maker of bikes for cruising highways, small-town main streets, and long-distance touring. Carrying forward its legacy, Harley, today, continues to sell a variety of motorcycles across various categories, ranging from tourers, cruisers, and trikes to adventure tourers and sport models.

Irrespective of the type of Harley one rides, there's one very practical factor that often separates a carefree ride from a frustrating one: fuel capacity. Having to constantly check if you have enough fuel to reach the next gas station isn't something most motorcyclists want to think of while enjoying a thrilling cross-country ride. Small fuel tanks have never been an issue with Harleys, given the company's focus on big-bore cruisers and tourers. In fact, Harley-Davidson motorcycles are known for their high-capacity fuel tanks. We found that the largest fuel tank capacity offered on a stock Harley-Davidson (as of 2025) is 6 gallons (22.7 liters). However, that same model of tank is shared across multiple motorcycles. We also discovered that the smallest fuel tank currently offered on a stock Harley-Davidson motorcycle is 3.1 gallons (11.7 liters), limited to some of its Sport models.