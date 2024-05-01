How Much HP Does The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Have? What To Know Before You Buy

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is among the brand's most affordable bikes that blend club style, West Coast styling, and exhilarating cruiser performance. With prices starting at $19,999, Harley has given the new Low Rider S a larger-displacement Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin motor — an engine that's helped power some of the fastest Harley-Davidson bikes ever made — boasting 117 cubic inches (1,923cc) of displacement, electronic sequential port fuel injection, and a two-into-two shotgun exhaust.

Producing 103 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, the Milwaukee-Eight 117 delivers 14% more horsepower and more torque than the Milwaukee-Eight 114 in the previous Low Rider S. Paired with cruise control, highway riding can be a breeze — and, Harley-Davidson notes, will help "save you from speeding" on the roadway and taking in more of the sights.

Equipped with a chain-driven six-speed gearbox, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S has the style, presence, and sound that novice and experienced riders love in a Harley cruiser. The throwback vibes include blacked-out detailing and dark bronze cast aluminum wheels inherited from the original Low Rider S unveiled in 2016.