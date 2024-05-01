How Much HP Does The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Have? What To Know Before You Buy
The 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is among the brand's most affordable bikes that blend club style, West Coast styling, and exhilarating cruiser performance. With prices starting at $19,999, Harley has given the new Low Rider S a larger-displacement Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin motor — an engine that's helped power some of the fastest Harley-Davidson bikes ever made — boasting 117 cubic inches (1,923cc) of displacement, electronic sequential port fuel injection, and a two-into-two shotgun exhaust.
Producing 103 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, the Milwaukee-Eight 117 delivers 14% more horsepower and more torque than the Milwaukee-Eight 114 in the previous Low Rider S. Paired with cruise control, highway riding can be a breeze — and, Harley-Davidson notes, will help "save you from speeding" on the roadway and taking in more of the sights.
Equipped with a chain-driven six-speed gearbox, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S has the style, presence, and sound that novice and experienced riders love in a Harley cruiser. The throwback vibes include blacked-out detailing and dark bronze cast aluminum wheels inherited from the original Low Rider S unveiled in 2016.
Updated digital gauges, higher suspension, and more
Gone is the quirky tank-mounted gauge pod of the old Low Rider S. Instead, Harley-Davidson gave the new model a four-inch instrument panel mounted on the handlebar riser, and it now has a digital speedometer and an analog tachometer to make it easier to glance at all the necessary information without taking your eyes completely off the road ahead.
Meanwhile, the mid-mounted foot pegs and moto handlebars mounted to four-inch risers enable an upright, straight-backed riding stance. The new Low Rider S also has an inverted fork (with a triple-rate spring) and a taller rear coil-over mono shock with a 56 mm stroke that unlocks slightly more ground clearance and an increased lean angle (about 1.2 degrees more).
The anchors consist of dual four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers that grab on seven-spoke floating rotors. The Harley Low Rider S also comes standard with anti-lock braking, traction control, LED high/low beam headlights, and an LED Zeppelin (get it?) taillight design.