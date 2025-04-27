Harley-Davidson Cruiser Vs. Touring Motorcycles: What's The Difference?
Whether you've finally decided to get yourself a Harley, or your interest in the company's bikes has only just been piqued, there's a lot information out there, and it can be hard to figure out what's what. Harley-Davidson has a long complicated history, and with age comes a long list of magnificent products sure to make any motorcycle lover's mouth water. From Sportsters like the 883 and 1200, ideal starting points for anyone looking to get into Harleys, and Softails like the Fat Boy, which you might have seen in "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," to the Street Glide, perfect for seasoned bikers who have confidence in their riding skills, the list might seem endless and equally confusing.
A good starting point is usually understanding Harley's motorcycle types, two of which are the cruisers and tourers. You might have heard someone refer to a Fat Boy as a cruiser or the Street Glide as a tourer, but what exactly does that all mean? It all comes down to the bike's intended use. Cruisers are designed for relatively short rides around cities and similar areas, while tourers are better suited for long-distance riding — think your cross-state ride packed with long highways, meandering downhill roads, and picturesque countrysides. This difference in use often dictates the kind of gear and equipment these bikes come with, which in turn, further specializes them in their unique niches. Let's do a deep dive into these two bike types, pit them against each other, and see how they fare.
Every Harley-Davidson cruiser uses a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine
Harley-Davidson cruisers will likely be the most prevalent type of Harley you'll encounter on the road, considering the collection's diversity and their prices compared to tourers. These bikes feature the Softail chassis, famously introduced with the 1983 FXST Softail, and are recognized for their smooth ride, thanks to the hidden rear suspension, one of the chassis's most iconic features. Today, Harley-Davidson fits these motorcycles with three versions of its Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, a motor rated at 98 hp, 104 hp, and 114 hp, depending on the variant (Classic, Custom, or High Output). The bikes feature a variety of styles, ranging from the bulky yet timelessly classic Fat Boy to the sportier-looking Low Rider S. They are also known for their lightweight design and nimble handling.
On the other hand, the Harley tourers, visibly larger than their cruiser counterparts, embody the spirit of priceless Americana. These behemoths are designed for comfort on the road and equipped with features like two-up seating, luggage racks, fairings, windshields, and onboard entertainment systems. Models such as the 2025 Street Glide Ultra feature heated grips and saddlebag guards, while others, like the racetrack-inspired 2025 CVO Road Glide ST, come with lightweight carbon-fiber parts and a powerful 127 hp Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output V-twin engine, making it a formidable presence on any stretch of asphalt it encounters.
Tourers are more expensive than cruisers
Touring Harleys also feature the Harley-Davidson touring chassis. Engine options include a powerful V-twin engine capable of producing 105 hp, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 rated at 95 hp, a liquid-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 generating 105 hp, a Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 rated at 115 hp, and the aforementioned Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output V-twin motor. Interestingly, Harley also has the CVO Road Glide RR, which is rated at a whopping 150 hp. Only 131 of the bikes exist today.
As you can see, some tourers offer more power than cruisers. They also have additional features designed to alleviate the discomfort of long rides. However, they are also much more expensive than cruisers. The cheapest cruiser, the Street Bob, starts at $17,199, while the most costly bike in the lineup, the Low Rider ST, begins at an MSRP of $24,199. On the other hand, the Road King Special, the least expensive tourer, starts at $25,749. The CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, which are among the priciest tourers, have a starting price of $45,999.