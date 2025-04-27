Harley-Davidson Cruiser Vs. Touring Motorcycles: What's The Difference?

Whether you've finally decided to get yourself a Harley, or your interest in the company's bikes has only just been piqued, there's a lot information out there, and it can be hard to figure out what's what. Harley-Davidson has a long complicated history, and with age comes a long list of magnificent products sure to make any motorcycle lover's mouth water. From Sportsters like the 883 and 1200, ideal starting points for anyone looking to get into Harleys, and Softails like the Fat Boy, which you might have seen in "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," to the Street Glide, perfect for seasoned bikers who have confidence in their riding skills, the list might seem endless and equally confusing.

Advertisement

A good starting point is usually understanding Harley's motorcycle types, two of which are the cruisers and tourers. You might have heard someone refer to a Fat Boy as a cruiser or the Street Glide as a tourer, but what exactly does that all mean? It all comes down to the bike's intended use. Cruisers are designed for relatively short rides around cities and similar areas, while tourers are better suited for long-distance riding — think your cross-state ride packed with long highways, meandering downhill roads, and picturesque countrysides. This difference in use often dictates the kind of gear and equipment these bikes come with, which in turn, further specializes them in their unique niches. Let's do a deep dive into these two bike types, pit them against each other, and see how they fare.

Advertisement