Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 Vs 1200: Which Bike Is Better For Your Riding Needs?
So, you've been a Harley fan all your life, or a few of the manufacturer's bikes have finally caught your interest, and now, you're looking to get one. Harley-Davidson has a robust catalogue of motorcycles from which to choose. Whether it's a classic 1992 FXR, a Super Glide, or the more beastly V-Rod Muscle, the company has something for everyone. However, it's no secret that the manufacturer has some of the wildest price tags in the motorcycle industry. Luckily, the Sportster line, known for its affordability, exists. Sportsters have long held the crown as one of Harley's most pocket-friendly motorcycles. More than that, they have some of the best customization options in the market today, with parts being available at almost every turn. Add all this to their layered history, which dates back to the mid-20th century, and their top-notch performance, and you have one of the best bikes money can buy today.
As one of Harley's old production lines, the Sportster has a number of unique models that speak to every different rider. A few examples include the Sportster S, Forty-Eight, 883, and 1200 models, with the latter two being some of the most popular today. The 883 is best for riders who need an agile, lighter bike to explore urban landscapes, while the 1200 suits any rider who loves longer rides and wants more power in their engine. Regardless of their differences, though, both bikes are great jumping points to the rest of Harley's catalog. Let's go over their differences to see which one will fit your riding needs.
More than six decades of perfection
Harley-Davidson introduced the first Sportster in 1957, opening the doors for enthusiasts who couldn't quite handle the ferocity of existing Harleys yet. The bike featured an all-new 45-degree, air-cooled 883 cubic centimeter V-Twin. Toward the tail end of the '80s, more entries in the line would result in the debut of the 1200 Sportster, which featured a same-size engine but in a larger displacement. By the early 2000s, this line of motorcycles became as popular as it was stacked. Both the 883 and the 1200 emerged as fan favorites, especially among new riders. Their Iron models, in particular, gained a cult following.
At first glance, the Iron 883 and Iron 1200 look more or less similar. However, the differences crop up the moment you take a second, deeper look. The first visible difference between the bikes is their overall aesthetic. The Iron 1200 has more chopper-like features, such as high Harley handlebars, while the Iron 883 resembles your classic cruiser. If you're lucky enough to visit a dealership or get your hands on either of these bikes' spec sheets, you'll also realize that while the 1200 only has three color choices, the 883 comes with four. Additionally, the Harley-Davidson emblem on a new Iron 1200 Sportster comes in a straight line as opposed to the circular one on a new Iron 883. However, the 883 comes with machined headlights, which are not an option on the 1200.
There's also a notable difference in horsepower and torque
The two bikes also feature different lengths, ground clearances, and weights. The 1200 Sportster has a longer profile at 87 inches, while the 883 comes in at 86. The 1200's ground clearance is 4.3 inches, while the 883's measures 5.5 inches. As for weight, there's about a two-pound difference between these beauties, with the 1200 being the heavier of the two at 546.7 pounds. The Iron 883 is lighter and has better ground clearance than the Iron 1200, which makes it a great bike for a novice rider.
Both motorcycles share the same Evolution engine. However, to fit more in its category as a starter bike in Harley's catalog, the 883's V-Twin strikes a good balance between fuel efficiency and engine power, with 51 miles per gallon and a respectable 51 horsepower. The engine produces 53.8 pound-feet of torque and has a compression ratio of 09:01. As for the 1200, its engine brings in more power at 66 horsepower and 73 pound-feet of torque. The motor's fuel economy clocks in at 48 miles per gallon, while its compression ratio sits at 10:01. The increase in power in the 1200, alongside factors such as its high handlebars, play a huge part in making it the perfect bike for long rides on the open road.
The major differences between the Iron 883 and Iron 1200 end there. Which bike you should get boils down to your riding preferences. If being more maneuverable in urban settings is more your speed, the 883 can be a good choice. However, if you want to explore the endless open roads with a powerful engine at your side, you might want to consider the 1200.