Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 Vs 1200: Which Bike Is Better For Your Riding Needs?

So, you've been a Harley fan all your life, or a few of the manufacturer's bikes have finally caught your interest, and now, you're looking to get one. Harley-Davidson has a robust catalogue of motorcycles from which to choose. Whether it's a classic 1992 FXR, a Super Glide, or the more beastly V-Rod Muscle, the company has something for everyone. However, it's no secret that the manufacturer has some of the wildest price tags in the motorcycle industry. Luckily, the Sportster line, known for its affordability, exists. Sportsters have long held the crown as one of Harley's most pocket-friendly motorcycles. More than that, they have some of the best customization options in the market today, with parts being available at almost every turn. Add all this to their layered history, which dates back to the mid-20th century, and their top-notch performance, and you have one of the best bikes money can buy today.

As one of Harley's old production lines, the Sportster has a number of unique models that speak to every different rider. A few examples include the Sportster S, Forty-Eight, 883, and 1200 models, with the latter two being some of the most popular today. The 883 is best for riders who need an agile, lighter bike to explore urban landscapes, while the 1200 suits any rider who loves longer rides and wants more power in their engine. Regardless of their differences, though, both bikes are great jumping points to the rest of Harley's catalog. Let's go over their differences to see which one will fit your riding needs.