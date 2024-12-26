Why Do Some Motorcycles Have Really High Handlebars?
The world of motorcycles is a rich one, which means variety and choice. This choice goes past the type of motorcycle one settles for — a Honda, Harley, or even one of Rokon's off-roaders. You'll often see a MotoGP rider stick their leg out while taking a corner or encounter motorcycles with ropes hanging from the handlebars. All these choices come with reasons behind them. Let's explore why some bikers choose high handlebars for their motorcycles instead of the regular bars you might see on your daily drive.
High handlebars have long been a staple in the motorcycle industry, especially on Harley-Davidson cruisers. Part of the appeal is purely for the cool look, but the design also offers the rider a comfortable riding experience by promoting a more relaxed and upright riding position, particularly on long rides. The high and wide stance can also offer additional leverage when cornering, though going too high or wide can have the opposite effect.
High handlebars can be good for taller riders
Motorcycle handlebars are essential for several reasons. One of the most important is steering, which ensures you can navigate the roads without getting into a ditch. But while maneuverability is crucial, look, feel, and comfort often dictate the type of bars one settles for. Harley-Davidson has several handlebars to choose from, and when considering high bars, the ape and tallboy handlebars are perfect. They not only look good but also feel great to steer.
Apes and tallboys are the highest offerings in Harley's handlebar catalog. With these bars, the rider reaches up and out, making it look like they're almost hanging from the handlebars. Since the bars have a wider stance and are taller than others, they are best for tall bikers or those with long arms. Apes and tallboys can also reduce the strain usually associated with riding motorcycles, such as back pain. Harley-Davidson offers a variety of these handlebars, including the Sportstar Tallboy, Road King, 16-inch Fat Ape, and Chrome Batwing Mini-Ape handlebars. However, although most of these handlebars are meant for comfort and give your motorcycle a great look, they have some downsides worth noting.
The downside of high handlebars
While high handlebars do look and feel good, bikers have noted that on prolonged rides, they can experience tingling or numbness in their hands and fingers. This is the result of their hands gripping the high bars for extended periods, which hampers adequate blood flow. Handling becomes an issue when one's hands aren't as responsive as they should be, which can lead to accidents on the road.
Additionally, high handlebars can negatively affect the motorcycle's center of gravity and overall handling. When a biker climbs on, the bike's weight shifts to the rear, making it difficult to keep the front wheel on the ground while ascending steep slopes. Taking corners also shifts the weight sideways when the biker leans to the side, which makes it more challenging to maneuver the motorcycle.
Some of these cons have resulted in states introducing handlebar height limits. For example, Georgia doesn't allow handlebars more than 25 inches above the motorcycle's seat. California doesn't allow the handlebar's grips to be more than six inches above the biker's shoulder height when they're seated. States like New York, New Hampshire, and Utah limit the handlebar height to below shoulder height.