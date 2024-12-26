Why Do Some Motorcycles Have Really High Handlebars?

The world of motorcycles is a rich one, which means variety and choice. This choice goes past the type of motorcycle one settles for — a Honda, Harley, or even one of Rokon's off-roaders. You'll often see a MotoGP rider stick their leg out while taking a corner or encounter motorcycles with ropes hanging from the handlebars. All these choices come with reasons behind them. Let's explore why some bikers choose high handlebars for their motorcycles instead of the regular bars you might see on your daily drive.

High handlebars have long been a staple in the motorcycle industry, especially on Harley-Davidson cruisers. Part of the appeal is purely for the cool look, but the design also offers the rider a comfortable riding experience by promoting a more relaxed and upright riding position, particularly on long rides. The high and wide stance can also offer additional leverage when cornering, though going too high or wide can have the opposite effect.