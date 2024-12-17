Why Do MotoGP Riders Stick Their Leg Out?

Valentino Rossi is considered by many to be one of the all-time MotoGP greats, who has racked up an impressive nine world titles. In fact, due to his masterful and precise talent on the track, he earned the nickname "The Doctor," and is respected by his rivals and admired by fans. He also is famous for sporting one of the most iconic motorcycle liveries of all time.

During a race in 2005, Rossi was nearing the end, when he quickly found himself about to crash into another rider navigating the final bend. As if by instinct alone, Rossi stuck his leg out in a move that hadn't been seen in the sport prior, and was able to overtake his opponent and achieve victory. This unusual move got a lot of attention and became know by many names, such as the "Doctor Dangle."

As you might imagine, when a legend like Rossi performs a new maneuver and takes the podium, not only will younger riders copy it, but competitors might start experimenting with it themselves. After all, it could've been responsible for Rossi's win, and might provide some sort of competitive advantage. Since 2005, riders have been sticking their leg out while cornering, even after Rossi divulged, he does it because it feels natural, but couldn't elaborate anymore on the subject.

