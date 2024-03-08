5 Of The Most Iconic Motorcycle Liveries Of All Time

In the realm of motorcycle racing, there are countless factors that can set a racing team apart from the pack. Some of those differentiating factors are clear, with a bike's build, motor, parts, and rider ranking as the best ways for a team to gain an advantage on the track. Others are primarily aesthetic, however, and a team's livery is one of the most obvious ways they differentiate themselves on the track.

If you're unfamiliar with the term "livery," in racing, it essentially refers to a competitive vehicle's paint job and often includes a rider's style and color-coordinated jumpsuit. Given that motorcycles have less surface available to front a fancy paint job, teams tend to take the matter of their livery pretty seriously, as many want their bike to look as good on the track as they do in a Winner's Circle. These days, liveries also play a significant role in conveying a team's sponsorship.

Whatever the case, arguments could be made that a memorable livery can help elevate a team's status both on and off the track as much as wins and losses. These are five of the most memorable liveries in the history of motorcycle racing.