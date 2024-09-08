The Reason Why Kawasaki Doesn't Race In MotoGP Anymore

MotoGP was established in its current form in 2002, but was hardly the beginning in terms of motorcycle racing that goes back to the early 20th century. In addition to entertainment, MotoGP has provided some of the coolest motorcycle decals and liveries we've ever seen. Kawasaki strutted onto the track in the 2002 inaugural MotoGP with the ZX-RR and seasoned rider Akira Yanagawa, and while neither the 2002 nor 2003 seasons would see a Kawasaki placing above ninth, one 2004 race saw the ZX-RR take third place, and in 2005 it finished second in an event.

Over the next four years there would be a series of shifting riders, and the team would even sign Marco Melandri (a MotoGP World Championship runner-up) for seasons 2009 and 2010. However, Kawasaki released a statement at the start of 2009 explaining they were leaving the MotoGP competition space as a result of the economic crisis of the time.

Dubbed "The Great Recession," a boom in the real estate market expanded beyond sustainability, and mortgages started going upside down (home values plummeted but the original high loan amounts remained). This turn of events not only disrupted the U.S., but also stressed financial markets around the world, negatively impacting businesses. According to The Race, at least €10 million ($11,040,025) is required to operate a MotoGP team, with some managers reporting upwards of €15 million ($16,560,038) for championship level finishes.

