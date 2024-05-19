10 Of The Coolest Motorcycle Decals And Liveries We've Ever Seen

Valentino Rossi is one of the most celebrated motorcycle racers of this century. Now retired, he has seven MotoGP championship titles to his name, with success in 250cc and 125cc classes and endurance racing. He started his MotoGP career with the Honda team, and it was in the last race of his last season with the Japanese giant that they decided to do something special before Rossi transferred to rivals Yamaha for 2004.

The European Motociclismo magazine held a competition to design the livery for Rossi's Honda RC211V for the upcoming race in Valencia. The winner was the Spaniard Ernesto Arnaez, who submitted a design as bold and charismatic as the movie character Austin Powers, who possibly inspired it. It included the sponsor's name, Spanish oil giant Repsol, along with the words "Rossi" and "MotoGP" in a groovy 1960s-style typeface.

Ernesto beat over 4,000 other contestants to win a Honda CBR600RR decorated with the same design. Perhaps more importantly, the "Austin Powers Honda" became one of the most memorable liveries of Rossi's career and a fitting tribute to his last race with the team, which he won, earning him his third consecutive MotoGP championship title.