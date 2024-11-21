Why Do Some Riders Hang Ropes From Motorcycle Handlebars?

If you've ever been cruising down the road and seen a motorcycle with long ropes hanging from its handlebars, you may have had some questions about them. Well, you're not alone and while there's not exactly a clear answer to all those questions, there's certainly a lot to know about these ropes. There's way more to them than meets the eye.

For those who haven't seen these ropes, we're not talking about the kind of tassels one might see on the handlebars of a child's bicycle. These are long, thick ropes that may or may not have fringes on the ends, depending on a rider's personal preference. They can be found in a variety of colors and are often purchased as accessories for motorcyclists who want to add a bit of flair to their ride.

While they may look like purely decorative ropes, they're known among bikers as Get Back Whips, and for many they are indeed just a decoration. However, others consider them a cultural statement, a self-defense tool, and just plain cool. While the name may imply a nefarious purpose, that's not necessarily the case for all Get Back Whips.

So, let's dive into these long strands of rope and understand everything we can about their purpose and place in biker history.