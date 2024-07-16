Harley-Davidson Handlebars: Which Type Is Best For You?

There's something about the unique Harley-Davidson motorcycle designs that have captivated American riders for decades. The low, heavy frames with their loud, rumbling engines are symbols of power, toughness, and the freedom of the open road. But while many Harley enthusiasts may enjoy the simple pleasure of riding a stock design, there is a deep-rooted subculture that loves nothing more than custom modification. There's something cathartic about taking a beloved design and then transforming it to make it truly your own. There are various levels of modification, but replacing the handlebars is one of the cheapest ways to transform the look and feel of your Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

There are six different types of motorcycle handlebars commonly used on Harleys: Ape/tallboys, trackers, drags, z-bars, beaches, and reaches. Each these has a different look and offers a different kind of control over how you ride. Some of them may even be better suited to different Harley-Davidson frame types. Of course, you'll probably want to know a bit more about what distinguishes each of these handlebar types and what kind of riding they are best suited to before you invest a bunch of time and money swapping out your OEM bars. That way you can be sure that the type you choose is the one best suited to your individual needs.