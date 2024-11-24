How Much HP Did The 1992 Harley-Davidson FXR Have, And What Is One Worth Today?

More often than not, high praise walks hand in hand with high value. With the 1992 FXR, praise goes all the way to the clouds. At the time of this writing, the 1992 Harley-Davidson FXR is valued between $5,000 and $16,500. But depending on a few factors, such as the bike's condition, the location of purchase, and who's making the sale (are they a diehard Harley fan), you might find a price range lower than the one listed above. The same factors apply if you're trying to sell one.

The 1992 FXR has several features that have solidified it as a favorite of many motorcycle lovers worldwide. As mentioned, the bike has the iconic FXR rubber mount frame that isolates engine vibrations. But more than that, its swingarm is directly mounted to its frame, giving it excellent handling. The FXR is also famed for its exceptional rigidity, considering it sports an engine stabilizer mounted to the frame from the engine's front. Fans also consider it a great Harley-Davidson project bike thanks to its easily sourced parts.

Many Harley-Davidson fans are always on the lookout for an FXR, which many argue is superior to the Dyna. Despite being discontinued, the FXR remains one of the most beloved motorcycles globally. From its superb handling and feel on the road to the legacy it embodies, it is undoubtedly an American treasure.

