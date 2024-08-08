5 Classic Harley-Davidson Motorcycles That Make Great Project Bikes

Taking on a motorcycle as a project can be fun, especially if you find a classic Harley-Davidson you can restore to its heyday. Project bikes don't have to mean digging up an old model from 50 years ago, although that's part of the appeal for some people. In many cases, it's as simple as finding a second-hand bike and making some small adjustments to get it going again. Of course, getting a bike running like this does require a bit of knowledge and having the right tools. There are plenty of affordable tools out there for DIY motorcycle mechanics, so you don't have to break the bank by any means.

Advertisement

The downside of trying to find a project Harley is that they hold their value pretty well, so even if you're looking back a few decades, you can still expect to spend a few thousand dollars to pick something up. On the bright side, if you find something in decent enough shape and you get it running again, you can still get years of mileage out of it or even make a profit by selling it again.