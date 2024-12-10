Is The Kawasaki KLR 650 A Good Highway Bike, And How Fast Can It Go?

The answer to whether or not the Kawasaki KLR 650 is a good highway bike is as subjective as asking if a Jeep Wrangler is good for road trips. The answer ultimately depends on your ability to relinquish some of the comfort found with models designed primarily for highway use. The Kawasaki KLR 650 is one of the best dual-sport motorcycles on the market, but its dual-sport design requires some compromises.

Advertisement

The main motorcycle types for the best highway riding include cruisers and sportbikes, along with touring versions of each. The dual-sport Kawasaki KLR 650 blends highway riding capability with the off-road prowess found in Kawasaki KLX motorcycles. As such, the KLR 650 isn't the best motorcycle for long-distance highway riding or the best option if winning motocross races is your goal. However, it wasn't designed for either of those missions.

I've ridden numerous motorcycles, ranging from sportbikes to cruisers, and motocross to sports-touring models, over my 50-plus years as a motorcyclist. From that experience, I can assure you they all have limitations, but finding those limits is part of the joy of riding.

Advertisement