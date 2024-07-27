Kawasaki KLR Vs. KLX: Which Dual-Sport Bike Is Better For Daily Use?

As a major motorcycle brand, it makes sense Kawasaki has something for everyone, and that includes dual-sport bikes. Kawasaki has both the KLR and KLX lines listed as dual-sport, but it's easy to see that one is better for commuting than the other. The KLX line is mostly focused on being a dirt bike that is street legal while the KLR is more akin to a road bike that has off-road abilities. As for which one is better, it comes down to how you plan on using your bike. If you want something that focuses on the trails first, then picking up something from the KLX line is a better choice. For riding to work on a highway, the KLR line is a better choice.

Using the base options for every bike for the sake of this article, it's easy to see why the KLR 650 is your daily commuter. It has a six-gallon gas tank and can hit close to 90 mph — two things that make highway riding doable. Compared to the strongest KLX dual-sport, the KLX 300, we're looking at a two-gallon gas tank, and while it could go beyond 80 mph, the small two-gallon gas tank doesn't make it a great option for going far. While that's a tough obstacle to overcome, the KLX dual-sport bikes do have some things working in their favor.