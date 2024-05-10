6 Of The Most Popular Suzuki Motorcycles For New Riders
With many options available from the major motorcycle brands, it's difficult to pinpoint what's good for a new rider. If you've managed to narrow your options down to a Suzuki bike, you may have noticed the manufacturer carries a large selection of options. Seasoned riders who are more comfortable with motorcycles, in general, might gravitate toward speedy bikes, but beginners benefit from smaller-sized picks that offer a bit more stability and control.
Suzuki has options for both types of riders, and while a new rider could be just fine picking one of the fastest bikes, they'll typically benefit from something with a little less power that's easier to control. Low seat height is also nice to have as it helps riders touch the ground with their feet to offer more stability, and you certainly want to guarantee both feet can hit the ground when you're stopped at a light. On top of all that, Suzuki has many affordable motorcycles that new riders would typically want to gravitate toward so they don't waste money on a hobby they may not enjoy. A more in-depth explanation of how these six Suzuki motorcycles were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Suzuki DR-Z400S
Having an adjustable suspension allows you to fine-tune the way a bike handles to your liking, which is a nice boon to have for a newer rider. The Suzuki DR-Z400S lets you do just that, and it comes equipped with a modest 398cc engine that should ease beginners into the world of motorcycle riding. Despite the small engine, this bike packs a punch and goes beyond the 90 mph mark, so it's perfectly fine for street riding. Motorcyclist named this one of the best beginner bikes, and it's easy to see why. The fact that it goes offroad adds even more versatility that lets a rider see how they feel on dirt roads.
The DR-Z400S's MSRP is $7,099, making it an affordable first bike. It's also one of the lightest motorcycles on the list, with a curb weight of 317 pounds. Suzuki boasts that the DR-Z400S comes equipped with an easy-to-read instrument cluster, which means newbies can hop on and easily get accustomed to it.
Suzuki SV650 ABS
The Suzuki SV650 ABS is built with a 645cc engine that tops out around 130 mph, and while beginner riders won't typically reach that speed, it's nice to have once they become more comfortable. What makes this bike suited for new riders is the fact you can take it on work commutes or offroad, and the lightweight chassis makes it easy to control. As you ease into things, you can take advantage of the stronger motor and start speeding up.
The ABS (anti-lock braking system) model of this bike starts at $7,949, and beginners will benefit from the added layer of protection. It's designed to ensure you won't lock up your brakes and tires. Ideally, you'd never want to utilize it, but it's a nice safety net to have. Dropping the ABS lowers the MSRP to $7,399. The non-ABS version is lighter by 5 pounds, but the build and engine remain the same.
Suzuki GSX250R ABS
A bike built with new riders in mind, the Suzuki GSX250R ABS is a fine choice. The 248cc engine is built with control in mind, and even the most novice riders should have little to no issues picking this motorcycle up as a first-time ride. Perhaps the biggest thing working in its favor for new riders is the price. The MSRP for the GSX250R ABS starts at $5,099, so it's one of the most affordable bikes on the list. Along with that, you're getting the ABS that adds an extra layer of safety.
Engine performance is at its best between 15 and 55 mph, so it's a good bike for riding around urban areas. Suzuki's fuel injection (EFI) says the motorcycle is capable of over 73 miles per gallon, which would be a massive money saver for anybody. Of course, your mileage may vary, but you should get good gas mileage, making it a solid option for riding around and commuting.
Suzuki Boulevard C50
If you're looking for a cruiser-style bike but don't want to spend the prices a Harley Davidson can command, the Suzuki Boulevard C50 is a good alternative. While the 805cc engine might give newer riders pause, this is a decent cruiser to learn the ropes on. Suzuki says its V-twin engine is made for comfort, and there's ample seating room and an adjustable suspension that helps make your ride a pleasant one.
Cruisers are popular motorcycles, but people don't buy them expecting the same type of performance as they do out of a sports bike. You won't see the C50T reaching the top speeds of Suzuki's fastest motorcycles — this one tops out at just about 100 mph. The C50's MSRP begins at $9,199, making it a lot cheaper than other cruisers it competes with, but it's still more expensive than many others on the list. If you're looking for something to cruise around with on a nice day as your beginner bike, this is a very solid option.
Suzuki DR-Z50
Making things clear right away, the Suzuki DR-Z50 is a bike designed for young new riders instead of adults. It's a good bike for parents to buy for their children if they want to introduce them to the world of motorcycle riding — it would pair nicely with the bigger DR-Z400S. The DR-Z50 is a dirt bike and is not meant to be used on public roads. The 49cc engine gives it a relatively low top speed of about 35 mph. The 22-inch seat height means average-height adults could have a difficult time riding this, so Suzuki has ensured it's a comfortable starter bike for young riders.
With this being a bike that doesn't appeal to adults, it's priced accordingly. MSRP for the DR-Z50 begins at $2,579, making it the cheapest motorcycle on the list. Suzuki says it's a bike that remains in the family for many years to come, so when the first rider grows out of it, perhaps it can be passed down to another beginner.
Suzuki V-Strom 650
The V-Strom 650 is a bike that wears many hats, and Suzuki says it's a good fit for commuting or somebody who just wants a fun ride. When a bike offers it, the ABS addition is worth going for, and the good news here is that it's already baked into the kit, so you don't have to spend any extra for the extra layer of protection as you would with some motorcycles. The Strom 650 represents a good blend of reliability and value, making it a good pick for somebody's first motorcycle. The XT variation of the V-Strom 650 can do up to 125 mph, so this is a bike that packs a punch.
It's a comfortable bike, and its price helps make it appealing to people searching for a starter bike. The MSRP starts at $9,199, which puts it in line with the most expensive bike on the list, the Boulevard C50. Of course, the C50 is a cruiser, while the V-Strom is tailored more as an adventure bike. That means you can use it on the highway and into rockier terrain here and there, but there are better-suited bikes for the latter job.
Why are these Suzuki bikes good for new riders?
All six Suzuki motorcycles on this list start at less than $10,000, so they are good options to consider when looking for a good starter option and not breaking the bank at the same time. Suzuki describes these bikes as options that handle well and offer a wide range of versatility, and some of them make appearances on best starter bike lists. That helps riders get a sense of what they like in a motorcycle, and it can potentially help them make a more informed decision about what they pick up when they grab their second bike down the line.
An effort was made to highlight bikes of all different styles, ranging from cruisers to sports, so you should be able to find something tailored to you. Between safety features like ABS, adjustable suspensions, and motorcycles that can go fast but not too fast, there's a lot to like from these picks, and you should find if riding is right for you at the very least. Every bike is covered by Suzuki's 12-month limited warranty.