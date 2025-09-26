13 Of The Safest Motorcycles That Are Great For Beginners

Only those who have ridden a motorcycle truly know how enjoyable the experience can be. It is hard to convey, and there is nothing like it. Regardless, every day, more people want to join the legion of bikers and learn for themselves the joy of riding. But once you know, you know. There is a certain feeling of freedom that comes with being more connected to the road and more immersed in your surroundings rather than just being inside your car. It is also something that never gets old.

For everyone experienced with motorcycles of any kind, there was a first ride on some kind of machine. For most, this was probably a good experience, but for others, it was terrifying and possibly even painful. It is important to know what you are getting into and do it right to ensure your safety. Likewise, it is also good to know where to begin, and that is why I have compiled a list of what I think are 13 of the safest motorcycles for beginners.