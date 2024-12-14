Who Owns KTM Motorcycles And Where Are They Built?

Folks in the market for a new motorcycle aren't exactly starved for options, with numerous manufacturers producing high-performance bikes built for road, track, and trail. Among the major motorcycle manufacturers, KTM is generally regarded as a European powerhouse that produces better than solid offerings for thrill-seeking riders of every variety. You may not realize it, but KTM has been around in some fashion since 1934, with Hans Trunkenpolz opening Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen metal working shop in Mattighofen, Austria that year.

As it was, KTM didn't produce its first motorcycle until almost 20 years later, with the R100 arriving in 1951. In the decades since, the Austrian company has gone on to develop dozens of other makes and models, and become one of the biggest players in the European motorcycle arena. They've even fielded a competitive MotoGP team in recent years. But if you've been tracking recent news surrounding KTM, you know the company has fallen on hard times, with several outlets reporting that the manufacturer is on the verge of bankruptcy. That fact has led to questions about who's been at the helm of what has unexpectedly become a sinking ship.

KTM has seen several ownership changes over the years, but since 1992 the motorcycle manufacturer has been a subsidiary of Austria-based Pierer Mobility AG, who also own MV Agusta, and Husqvarna, among other brands. These days, Indian manufacturer Bajaj Auto also owns a major stake in KTM and is essentially positioned as a co-owner of the company.

