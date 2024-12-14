Who Owns KTM Motorcycles And Where Are They Built?
Folks in the market for a new motorcycle aren't exactly starved for options, with numerous manufacturers producing high-performance bikes built for road, track, and trail. Among the major motorcycle manufacturers, KTM is generally regarded as a European powerhouse that produces better than solid offerings for thrill-seeking riders of every variety. You may not realize it, but KTM has been around in some fashion since 1934, with Hans Trunkenpolz opening Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen metal working shop in Mattighofen, Austria that year.
As it was, KTM didn't produce its first motorcycle until almost 20 years later, with the R100 arriving in 1951. In the decades since, the Austrian company has gone on to develop dozens of other makes and models, and become one of the biggest players in the European motorcycle arena. They've even fielded a competitive MotoGP team in recent years. But if you've been tracking recent news surrounding KTM, you know the company has fallen on hard times, with several outlets reporting that the manufacturer is on the verge of bankruptcy. That fact has led to questions about who's been at the helm of what has unexpectedly become a sinking ship.
KTM has seen several ownership changes over the years, but since 1992 the motorcycle manufacturer has been a subsidiary of Austria-based Pierer Mobility AG, who also own MV Agusta, and Husqvarna, among other brands. These days, Indian manufacturer Bajaj Auto also owns a major stake in KTM and is essentially positioned as a co-owner of the company.
KTM Motorcycles are made in several locations across the globe
Production on the KTM's motorcycles has reportedly been halted temporarily as Pierer Mobility AG attempts to restructure internally and right the ship. It's also been reported that the company's money-saving moves have already involved laying off some of its workforce, likely including those assembling bikes in KTM production facilities that are spread over three different locations across the globe.
As KTM has long held status as one of Europe's largest motorcycle manufacturers, it should hardly come as a surprise that one of the company's biggest production facilities is located on the European Continent. In fact, that facility is stationed in KTM's original home base of Mattighofen, Austria. According to the company's site, the Mattighofen manufacturing plant cranked out upwards of 140,000 KTM branded bikes in 2023 alone and is responsible for producing various builds in the motocross, enduro, cross country, travel, E-ride, naked, and sports tourer lines.
With the Austrian facility responsible for much of KTM's output, the company's major partnership with Bajaj Auto naturally led to certain bikes from the brand being manufactured in India. At present, KTM largely manufactures small displacement bikes from the naked, supersports, and travel lines in the country. Output from KTM's Chakan plant in Maharashtra is largely delivered to India and emerging markets in the region.
Since 2013, KTM has also partnered with rising Chinese powerhouse CFMoto to produce engines and motorcycles. Yes, that means that some KTM bikes are actually made in China, primarily the 2024 790 Duke and 790 Adventure.