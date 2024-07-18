What Does KTM Stand For? The Meaning Behind The Name
Whether you're into naked street bikes, supersports, or motocross, you've probably stumbled across KTM. This European motorcycle company is both commercially successful and has a massive presence in the world of motorsports. KTM is considered one of the best major dirt bike brands on the market, and its off-road bikes can be seen competing in AMA Supercross, AMA Pro National Motocross, FIM Motocross, and SuperEnduro. Meanwhile, its sports bikes regularly compete in MotoGP Grand Prix racing.
But have you ever wondered what the abbreviation KDM actually stands for? The letters are emblazoned across every single one of the company's vehicles in its signature black, orange, and white color scheme, but what do they mean?
KTM Sportsmotorcycle AG is the full official name of the parent company that now owns all KTM subsidiaries. Still, the letters have actually abbreviated a couple of different names since its inception. The first of these was Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen. To understand why this is no longer the name, we have to go back to the company's inception.
The history of the name KTM
KTM wasn't always a major motorcycle manufacturer. It actually started out as a metalworking shop. This company's first iteration was founded in 1934 by an Austrian engineer named Hans Trunkenpolz, and the shop was located in Mattighofen, Austria. The word 'kraftfahrzeuge' translates to 'motor vehicle,' so it was paired with the founder's name and the business's location to make the name Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen: KTM. This was the company's first name, but KTM took on a different meaning when it started building bikes.
It wasn't until 1951 that KTM built its first motorcycle. Four years after the launch of the 100cc R100, Trunkenpolz took on an investor named Ernst Kronreif in order to expand the company's production. Kraftfahrzeuge was subsequently dropped from the name, and Kronreif's name was added. The company was renamed Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen, conveniently retaining its initials. Also, as the company's reach grew, its motorcycles started finding their way into the hands of English-speaking riders. It isn't hard to imagine why these riders might have had an easier time with an abbreviation.
The modern KTM isn't an abbreviation for anything, however. The last time the company's legal name was changed was in 1994, when KTM Sportsmotorcycle GmbH was renamed KTM Sportsmotorcycle AG. Now, KTM is just KTM.