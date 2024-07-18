What Does KTM Stand For? The Meaning Behind The Name

Whether you're into naked street bikes, supersports, or motocross, you've probably stumbled across KTM. This European motorcycle company is both commercially successful and has a massive presence in the world of motorsports. KTM is considered one of the best major dirt bike brands on the market, and its off-road bikes can be seen competing in AMA Supercross, AMA Pro National Motocross, FIM Motocross, and SuperEnduro. Meanwhile, its sports bikes regularly compete in MotoGP Grand Prix racing.

But have you ever wondered what the abbreviation KDM actually stands for? The letters are emblazoned across every single one of the company's vehicles in its signature black, orange, and white color scheme, but what do they mean?

KTM Sportsmotorcycle AG is the full official name of the parent company that now owns all KTM subsidiaries. Still, the letters have actually abbreviated a couple of different names since its inception. The first of these was Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen. To understand why this is no longer the name, we have to go back to the company's inception.