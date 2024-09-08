5 Harley-Davidson Models We All Love To Hate

Harley-Davidson introduced the Sportster in 1957, and it has since become the brand's best-selling model of all time. The Sportster has generally been an affordable bike that is popular and easy to handle throughout most of its nearly seven decades on the market. However, there are some vintages that are unquestionable down years. For the Sportster, 1981 is generally regarded as one of the worst.

Part of the reason is due to a change in Harley's business model that occurred in the late '60s. At the time, Harley-Davidson was struggling to stay afloat. American Machine and Foundry, better known as AMF, stepped in and bought the brand in 1968. AMF was better known for making tennis rackets and bowling equipment, and its tenure as the custodian of Harley-Davidson is not well regarded.

A group of investors and Davidson's grandson Willie teamed up to buy the brand back from AMF in 1981, but they weren't in time to save that year's Sportster. The model was powered by the notoriously unreliable 997-cubic-inch ironhead V-twin engine, which was prone to excessive vibration. Owners also reported issues with the clutch and transmission, and the long fork and top-heavy design earned this model a spot on liveabout.com's list of the 10 worst-handling bikes of all time. On top of all that, the engine produced just 55 horsepower. In comparison, the 1981 Honda CB 750F's four-cylinder engine put out 77 horsepower.

