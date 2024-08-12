The Story Of Hodaka: The Best Dirt Bike You've Never Heard Of

The 1960s were a fantastic time for dirt bikes. While people had been racing motorcycles off-road for some time, it was not until the 1950s that it made much of an appearance in the U.S. Once it gained a foothold, the sport spread with manufacturers rushing in with new products to fulfill demand. Japanese manufacturers had only just begun building and selling motorcycles here in 1960, but by 1970, they exploded with popularity while classic dirt bikes from Japanese and European makers paved the way for what we ride today.

During the early period of dirt bike production, brands popped up from all over, although not all made it until today. Greeves, Bultaco, and CZ are popular European dirt bikes out of production while one that made a name for itself back then came from the U.S. Hodaka dirt bikes were built from 1964 to 1978 by a company in Oregon with manufacturing facilities in Japan.

This article would not have been written if not for the fact that my first motorcycle was a 1973 Hodaka Super Rat that I bought for $75 when I was 13 in the late '80s. Even then, none of my friends knew anything about Hodaka and mine was always the only one on the field. Regardless, I loved it, and that's why I am going to tell you about the best dirt bike you have never heard of.

