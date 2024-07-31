What Does KX Mean For Kawasaki Motorcycles?

Kawasaki made its name in motocross in the 1963 Motorcycling Federation of Japan (MFJ) competition, where riders on the company's bikes took the top six spots that year. However, those first Kawasaki motocross race bikes looked different from the ones we see today. First, they had red-painted fuel tanks instead of the now-familiar Lime Green. In addition to the color, those early "Red-tank Kawasaki" motorcycles had short travel front and rear suspensions, air-cooled engines, and very little of the molded trimmings we see today.

To capitalize on that success, Kawasaki formed the Development Team 1 in 1972 to focus on its racing efforts, leading to the creation of "Kawasaki's ultimate motocrossers," shortened to KX. The modern KX precursor saw immediate success with Brad Lackey winning the 1972 American Motorcycle Association (AMA) MX500 championship. Jimmy Weinert continued Kawasaki's motocross success, taking top AMA MX500 honors in 1974 and SX250 in 1976.

Kawasaki released the first production Lime Green two-stroke 125cc 125MX and 250cc 250MX single-cylinder motorcycles to the public in 1973. However, the bikes wouldn't officially use the KX brand until 1975. The continued success of the KX-series earned Kawasaki's place among the best dirt bike brands.

Today, the KX450 is one of the most successful motorcycles in Kawasaki's history. The list of recent AMA Supercross and Motocross (SX/MX) champions includes popular riders like Eli Tomac, James Stewart, and Ryan Villopoto. However, the Kawasaki KX lineup includes dirt bikes aimed at a variety of riders in addition to MX/SX champions.