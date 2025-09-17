13 Of The Most Powerful Café Racer Motorcycles, Ranked By Horsepower

What makes a café racer? In short, a combination of attitude, aesthetics, and customization. The bikes appeared in the 1950s and '60s, driven by the rebellious, rock and roll energy of the era. And now, some 70 years later, they're having a big resurgence. New café-style models are popping up from a variety of different motorcycle manufacturers. More than just a stylish copy of a bygone era, these new café bikes are seriously powerful.

The modern crop of café bikes benefit from the latest sport bikes, sharing powertrains and achieving astonishing output. They aren't as focused on an all-out racetrack experience (even though they have "Racer" in the name), but that hasn't stopped modern café bikes from exceeding power expectations while offering a big dose of nostalgia.

A few quick notes before we dive into this list of powerful café bikes: many motorcycle manufacturers don't list power figures for their bikes in the States. Where necessary, power figures have been sourced and converted from European spec sheets. Small differences in the tuning and equipment on these bikes may change between Europe and the US, but power levels will likely be similar regardless of country. Also, this isn't every variant of every top-powered café bike. We've tried to limit brand duplicates and engine duplicates where possible to showcase the overall popularity of the class.