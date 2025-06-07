How Fast Does A Yamaha V Star 250 Go & How Much HP Does It Have?

The Yamaha V Star 250 is a lightweight entry-level cruiser developed by Yamaha. It is a beginner-friendly motorcycle well-known among enthusiasts for its easy handling, smooth power delivery, and comfortable ride experience. The V Star 250 started as the Route 66 in 1988. After a brief run, it resurfaced in 1995 as the Virago 250 before officially adopting the V Star 250 nameplate in 2007. In some international markets, it is also known as the DragStar 250 or XVS 250. Despite the name change, the Yamaha V-Star 250 retained the original V-twin design.

Advertisement

The V Star 250 is by no means a fast motorcycle – as it's generally reported to hit a max speed of 85 mph. This popular beginner motorcycle features an air-cooled V-twin 249cc four-stroke engine. It might seem intimidating to new riders at first, but this cruiser is tuned for smooth riding rather than aggressive acceleration, making it ideal for newbies.