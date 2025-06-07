How Fast Does A Yamaha V Star 250 Go & How Much HP Does It Have?
The Yamaha V Star 250 is a lightweight entry-level cruiser developed by Yamaha. It is a beginner-friendly motorcycle well-known among enthusiasts for its easy handling, smooth power delivery, and comfortable ride experience. The V Star 250 started as the Route 66 in 1988. After a brief run, it resurfaced in 1995 as the Virago 250 before officially adopting the V Star 250 nameplate in 2007. In some international markets, it is also known as the DragStar 250 or XVS 250. Despite the name change, the Yamaha V-Star 250 retained the original V-twin design.
The V Star 250 is by no means a fast motorcycle – as it's generally reported to hit a max speed of 85 mph. This popular beginner motorcycle features an air-cooled V-twin 249cc four-stroke engine. It might seem intimidating to new riders at first, but this cruiser is tuned for smooth riding rather than aggressive acceleration, making it ideal for newbies.
Is the Yamaha V Star 250 fast enough?
The Yamaha V Star 250 is capable of reaching speeds of 85 mph, and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 10 seconds in real-world settings. It performs steadily up to approximately 70 mph, but may feel buzzy towards the maximum indicated speed of 90 mph.
"I would not say that it will do highway speeds. My friend owns one, and his cruising speed is about 50 mph. It can go up to 75 mph top speed, but pushing it to the limit is neither good for engine nor comfortable to ride," a user on a popular Reddit motorcycle forum revealed.
The V Star 250 is powered by a V-twin engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, capable of producing 21 hp at 8,000 rpm and 15 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm. For stopping power, it features a 282 mm disc brake in the front, and a 130 mm drum at the rear.
What makes the V Star 250 special?
There are a couple of perks to getting a Yamaha V Star 250. It was designed to be affordable, reliable, and forgiving, offering an impressive 78 mpg — perfect for daily commutes and running errands around town.
The V Star 250 was developed by Yamaha as an entry-level cruiser, focusing on rider comfort and smooth power delivery. As such, it's not the kind of bike to take to the track, but one you'll enjoy riding into town or soaking up the countryside scenery while appreciating its laid-back appeal.
It also features classic cruiser styling with dual exhausts and chrome bits, a low 27-inch seat height, and a real V-twin soft rumble, which adds to its appeal as a beginner-friendly motorcycle. Throw in the easy maintenance and Yamaha's known reliability, and you get the V Star 250: not a speed demon, but a simple, approachable, and reliable cruiser motorcycle.